Former ATK Player Borja Fernandez Detained for Match-Fixing

Several Spanish footballers, suspected of being part of a gang that fixed matches in the first and second divisions, were detained on Tuesday, Spanish media reported.Contacted by AFP, police confirmed an operation was underway but refused to give any more details.According to several local media, those detained also include Huesca president Agustin Lasaosa and medical staff at the club Juan Carlos Galindo.Among the players, the Spanish media has reported Raul Bravo to be the 'ringleader' while the other players are former ATK player Borja Fernandez, Carlos Aranda, Samu Saiz of Getafe and Inigo Lopez at Deportivo.Suspected of fixing matches, they are accused of belonging to a criminal gang, corruption and money laundering, Spanish media reported.