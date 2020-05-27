OTHER-SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Do You Understand NOW? LeBron James Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death

James, shared the photo of the police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck along with an image of Kaepernick kneeling,

James, shared the photo of the police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck along with an image of Kaepernick kneeling,

A video of a handcuffed Floyd dying while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more than five minutes sparked a fresh furore in the US over police treatment of African Americans

Share this:

Following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black male in Minneapolis while in police custody, Basketball player Lebron James took to Instagram to speak out again the police brutality referencing NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s iconic Kneeling Protests.

A video of a handcuffed Floyd dying while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more than five minutes sparked a fresh furore in the US over police treatment of African Americans on Tuesday.

While Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fired four police officers following the death in custody of Floyd, the incident has outraged many with calls rising for the officers to be prosecuted for murder.

James shared the photo of the police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck along with an image of Kaepernick kneeling, with the caption, “Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke”








View this post on Instagram


Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? ‍♂️ #StayWoke


A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on


Kaepernick first took the knee during the national anthem in 2016 in an NFL game to call attention to police brutality and social justice issues. Former retired NFL player Donte Stallworth shared the video and referenced the protest, stating” “Why NFL Players Kneel: Reason 1 Million”.

Basketball player Rudy Gobert also reacted to the horrific incident, taking to twitter to write,” If you let your coworker do that to another human being without trying to stop him or talk to him out of it, you are as gulty as he is. Frustrating for the majority of good cops that take a lot of risk doing their job the right way everyday.”


WWE superstar Titus O’Neil also spoke out for the black community, sharing four instances of false implications, overreaction on black men, including that of Floyd’s death


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading