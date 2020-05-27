Do You Understand NOW? LeBron James Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death

Following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black male in Minneapolis while in police custody, Basketball player Lebron James took to Instagram to speak out again the police brutality referencing NFL player Colin Kaepernick’s iconic Kneeling Protests.

A video of a handcuffed Floyd dying while a Minneapolis officer knelt on his neck for more than five minutes sparked a fresh furore in the US over police treatment of African Americans on Tuesday.

While Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey fired four police officers following the death in custody of Floyd, the incident has outraged many with calls rising for the officers to be prosecuted for murder.

James shared the photo of the police officer with his knee on Floyd’s neck along with an image of Kaepernick kneeling, with the caption, “Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you?? #StayWoke”



Kaepernick first took the knee during the national anthem in 2016 in an NFL game to call attention to police brutality and social justice issues. Former retired NFL player Donte Stallworth shared the video and referenced the protest, stating” “Why NFL Players Kneel: Reason 1 Million”.

“Why NFL Players Kneel: Reason 1 Million” pic.twitter.com/Ksk1Dxnwzo — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) May 26, 2020

Basketball player Rudy Gobert also reacted to the horrific incident, taking to twitter to write,” If you let your coworker do that to another human being without trying to stop him or talk to him out of it, you are as gulty as he is. Frustrating for the majority of good cops that take a lot of risk doing their job the right way everyday.”





If you let your coworker do that to another human being without trying to stop him or talk to him out of it, you are as gulty as he is. Frustrating for the majority of good cops that take a lot of risk doing their job the right way everyday. https://t.co/HncJfZcVeD

— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) May 26, 2020

WWE superstar Titus O’Neil also spoke out for the black community, sharing four instances of false implications, overreaction on black men, including that of Floyd’s death