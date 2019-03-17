English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Happy That Chess is Back in Asian Games: Viswanathan Anand
Five-time World Champion and the country’s first Grand Master Viswanathan Anand said he was happy with the development adding that looked forward to a medal from the team. “I am happy about the development. I look forward to a medal from our team,” Anand told PTI.
File photo of Viswanathan Anand. (Getty Images)
Loading...
The legendary Viswanathan Anand along with other top players welcomed the return of chess to the Asian Games fold for the 2022 edition in Hangzhou, stating that it will be an incentive for players to take up the sport.
Five-time World Champion and the country’s first Grand Master Viswanathan Anand said he was happy with the development adding that looked forward to a medal from the team. “I am happy about the development. I look forward to a medal from our team,” Anand told PTI.
Chess was a part of Asian Games programme at the 2006 edition in Doha and 2010 in Guangzhou. India won two gold medals at Doha, with Koneru Humpy capturing the top prize in the women’s rapid individual event and the mixed team winning the standard event gold.
In the 2010 edition, the Indian men won a bronze in the standard team event while D Harika took the bronze in the women’s individual (rapid) event. Grand Master Baskaran Adhiban, who is playing in the World Team Championship in Astana (Kazakshtan), said having chess back in the Asiad is wonderful news and added it would bring incentives to the players.
“This (having chess back in the Asiad) is wonderful news. I am very happy to hear that. It is good for the sport and the players, who will stand to receive lot of incentives, which is nice,” he added.
Adhiban, who had been part of the Indian team that took part in the Asian Games in Guangzhou in 2010, said there was also a good opportunity for the country to win medals at the games.
The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) Vice-President DV Sundar said it was very good news for the game and the players too and gave India chance to annex medals.
“It is a very good news. Chess was part of the Asian Games programme in 2006 and 2010 and it is great that is is back. India has a very good chance of winning medals,” he told PTI.
Sundar said the players also will be happy that chess has made a comeback and expected a team event and individual event to be part of the games.
Chess will be back at the next edition of Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) decided to reinstate the sport in its games programme scheduled in September, 2022.
The OCA General Assembly met in Bangkok on March 3 and its president Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad Al-Sabah officially confirmed the development to World Chess Federation (WCF) president Arkady Dvorkovich.
GM RB Ramesh, now a noted coach, whose trainees include R Praggnanandhaa, the world’s third youngest GM behind Sergey Karjakin and Chennai lad D Gukesh, said the move to re-induct chess in the Asiad is fantastic for the game and would provide an incentive to the players to turn out for the country and possibly win medals.
“The players can participate and possibly win medals and get cash awards for winning medals from the government. Also, they will be eligible for Dronacharya and Arjuna awards on par with Asian Games sports,” he added.
Five-time World Champion and the country’s first Grand Master Viswanathan Anand said he was happy with the development adding that looked forward to a medal from the team. “I am happy about the development. I look forward to a medal from our team,” Anand told PTI.
Chess was a part of Asian Games programme at the 2006 edition in Doha and 2010 in Guangzhou. India won two gold medals at Doha, with Koneru Humpy capturing the top prize in the women’s rapid individual event and the mixed team winning the standard event gold.
In the 2010 edition, the Indian men won a bronze in the standard team event while D Harika took the bronze in the women’s individual (rapid) event. Grand Master Baskaran Adhiban, who is playing in the World Team Championship in Astana (Kazakshtan), said having chess back in the Asiad is wonderful news and added it would bring incentives to the players.
“This (having chess back in the Asiad) is wonderful news. I am very happy to hear that. It is good for the sport and the players, who will stand to receive lot of incentives, which is nice,” he added.
Adhiban, who had been part of the Indian team that took part in the Asian Games in Guangzhou in 2010, said there was also a good opportunity for the country to win medals at the games.
The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) Vice-President DV Sundar said it was very good news for the game and the players too and gave India chance to annex medals.
“It is a very good news. Chess was part of the Asian Games programme in 2006 and 2010 and it is great that is is back. India has a very good chance of winning medals,” he told PTI.
Sundar said the players also will be happy that chess has made a comeback and expected a team event and individual event to be part of the games.
Chess will be back at the next edition of Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, after the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) decided to reinstate the sport in its games programme scheduled in September, 2022.
The OCA General Assembly met in Bangkok on March 3 and its president Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad Al-Sabah officially confirmed the development to World Chess Federation (WCF) president Arkady Dvorkovich.
GM RB Ramesh, now a noted coach, whose trainees include R Praggnanandhaa, the world’s third youngest GM behind Sergey Karjakin and Chennai lad D Gukesh, said the move to re-induct chess in the Asiad is fantastic for the game and would provide an incentive to the players to turn out for the country and possibly win medals.
“The players can participate and possibly win medals and get cash awards for winning medals from the government. Also, they will be eligible for Dronacharya and Arjuna awards on par with Asian Games sports,” he added.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Bright Yellow Maruti Suzuki Esteem Is a Life-Size Toy Car – Watch Video
- Kartik Opens Up About Viral Kiss Video With Sara, Netflix's Series on Nirbhaya Case to Stream This Week
- Apple And Spotify War of Words Continue; Music Streaming Service Now Calls Apple 'Monopolist'
- New Zealand Shooter's Chilling Manifesto Includes References to PewDiePie and Rudyard Kipling
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: I Never Sing Songs With a Double Meaning, Says Dilbaro Singer Harshdeep Kaur
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results