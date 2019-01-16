English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Hammers Beat UP Dangal 5-2
Haryana Hammers defeated UP Dangal 5-2 in a Pro Wrestling League Season 4 fixture at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.
Panchkula: Haryana Hammers defeated UP Dangal 5-2 in a Pro Wrestling League Season 4 fixture at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.
The 57kg category bout between the two Indians, Ravi Kumar of Haryana Hammers and Naveen of UP Dangal, brought out the best in them.
Ravi, the 2018 World U23 Championships silver medalist, took a point against the 2018 World Junior Championships silver medalist Naveen after a hard-fought first round.
But despite his best effort, Naveen couldn't create the opening he required and Ravi went on adding point after point to finally clinch the bout 7-2 and give last year's runners-up Hammers a 4-2 winning lead in their first match this season.
The last bout of the evening in the 57kg weight category between the Haryana Hammers' junior world champion Anastasia Nichita and UP Dangal's 2017 Asian championships silver medallist Sarita went in favour of the Hammers with the PWL debutant Anastasia pining the Indian down and clinching the bout 9-0.
Hammers clinched the tie 5-2.
