HC Pulls up CBI for Delaying Probe into Wrestler Narsingh's Complaint
Justice Najmi Waziri observed that Yadav has been banned from the sport till March 2020 and questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on delaying the probe.
Narsingh Yadav. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
The Delhi High Court on Friday pulled up the CBI for delaying the probe into wrestler Narsingh Yadav's complaint related to doping filed ahead of 2016 Rio Olympics and selectively leaking the status report to the media.
Justice Najmi Waziri observed that Yadav has been banned from the sport till March 2020 and questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on delaying the probe.
The court directed the agency to complete the investigation at the earliest and file a status report in the case by March 29, the next date of hearing.
The court also noted that the CBI was asked to file a status report earlier in a sealed cover but the agency did not file it in a sealed cover.
The court also noted that the report was leaked to a media house which has maligned the reputation of wrestler Narsingh Yadav.
The court also asked the Joint Director of CBI to look into the matter how the status report in wrestler Narsingh Yadav was selectively leaked to the media.
Narsingh had tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Rio Olympics and was debarred from representing India. Thereafter, Yadav filed a complaint alleging that his food was spiked.
Narsingh had lodged the complaint after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s decision not to give a clean chit to the wrestler in the doping matter. He has been banned for four years.
Claiming that after his several representations to the CBI to complete the probe went unheeded, he moved the high court seeking speedy disposal of his complaint.
