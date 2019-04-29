English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Heena Sidhu, Ankur Mittal Recommended for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna by Shooting Federation
The National Rifle Association of India gave its recommendation for Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya Awards.
Heena Sidhu is a multiple gold medallist at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth and Asian Championships.
Loading...
New Delhi: The national shooting federation Monday recommended pistol ace Heena Sidhu and trap shooter Ankur Mittal for the Rajeev Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, the country's highest sporting honour.
Anjum Moudgil (rifle), Shahzar Rizvi (pistol) and Om Prakash Mitharwal (pistol) have been nominated for the Arjuna Awards.
The first Indian pistol shooter to reach number one in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) world rankings, the 29-year-old Sidhu is a multiple gold medallist at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth and Asian Championships.
She also held the world record in the 10 metre air pistol event with a final score of 203.8.
Mittal has been one of the most consistent Indian shooters in shotgun, having won silver and gold medals at the World Cups in 2017.
The double trap exponent continued his impressive showing the following year, bagging gold medals at the Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships. He then claimed silver at the ISSF World Shotgun Championship and became the world No 1 in double trap.
Moudgil was the first Indian to secure a quota place in shooting for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she won the women's air rifle silver in style in the World Championship last September.
Having lost his place in the national squad despite winning World Cup gold and silver medals - with a world record to boot - in 2018, Rizvi fought his way back in for the World Cups in Beijing and Munich.
The 23-year-old Mitharwal was a smashing success in the last World Championship, winning the men's 50m gold medal in Changwon, Korea.
Jaspal Rana and Ronak Pandit have been recommended for the Dronacharya Award.
Anjum Moudgil (rifle), Shahzar Rizvi (pistol) and Om Prakash Mitharwal (pistol) have been nominated for the Arjuna Awards.
The first Indian pistol shooter to reach number one in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) world rankings, the 29-year-old Sidhu is a multiple gold medallist at the World Cup, Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth and Asian Championships.
She also held the world record in the 10 metre air pistol event with a final score of 203.8.
Mittal has been one of the most consistent Indian shooters in shotgun, having won silver and gold medals at the World Cups in 2017.
The double trap exponent continued his impressive showing the following year, bagging gold medals at the Asian Championships and Commonwealth Championships. He then claimed silver at the ISSF World Shotgun Championship and became the world No 1 in double trap.
Moudgil was the first Indian to secure a quota place in shooting for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics when she won the women's air rifle silver in style in the World Championship last September.
Having lost his place in the national squad despite winning World Cup gold and silver medals - with a world record to boot - in 2018, Rizvi fought his way back in for the World Cups in Beijing and Munich.
The 23-year-old Mitharwal was a smashing success in the last World Championship, winning the men's 50m gold medal in Changwon, Korea.
Jaspal Rana and Ronak Pandit have been recommended for the Dronacharya Award.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hales Withdrawn from All England Squads, to Miss World Cup
- Apple Has a Solid Reason For Cracking Down on Third Party Screen Time Apps - Your Privacy
- Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
- Tata Sky Removes Lock-in Period For Channel Packs; You Can Modify Subscription Daily
- Gokulam Compare Dalima Chhibber’s Free Kick to Arya Stark’s Game of Thrones Heroics
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results