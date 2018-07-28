Hima Das' Coach Nipon Das Accused of Sexual Assault by Another Athlete

Nipon Das, the coach of India’s 18-year-old athletics sensation Hima Das, now faces charges of sexual assault after being accused by another athlete he had coached in Guwahati. Earlier in the month, Hima Das become India's first track medallist at the global level, when she won the Gold in the women's 400m final at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships."Yes, there are charges against Nipon Das and we are conducting an enquiry," Ashutosh Agnihotri, commissioner and secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare department, Assam confirmed to ESPN.According to report in Firstpost, the athlete who has accused Das of assault, has represented Assam at the inter school nationals. According to the athlete the incident took place at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati during a training session. "He (Das) threatened to suspend me from the training and the sports event if the incident was revealed to anyone," she told Firstpost.The victim’s family filed a case against the coach on June 22 at the Basistha police station under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault with intention to outrage modesty), 376 (rape), 511 and 506 (criminal intimidation).The coach is understood to have been released on bail a day after being arrested. "When a case is registered, various charges are applied for the investigation, but it doesn't mean that the accused is charged under all the sections. The accused is arrested under a certain section after the final investigation is through and when the case is established. The case of Nipon Das is under investigation and he is under police observation till the investigation is over," said Nabajit Das Baghri, officer in charge of Basistha police station.