Hima Das Wins Gold, Tajinderpal Singh Toor Bags Bronze at Poznan Athletics Grand Prix
Poznan Athletics Grand Prix: Hima Das clocked 23.65s to win the gold medal in women's 200m race.
File photo of Hima Das. (Courtesy: IAAF/Twitter)
Star Indian sprinter Hima Das won the women's 200m gold, while national record holder shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor bagged a bronze in the Poznan Athletics Grand Prix in Poland.
Hime, the world junior champion and national record holder in 400m who has been struggling with a back problem for the past few months, clocked 23.65s on her way to the 200m gold.
This was Hima's first competitive 200m race of the year. She has a personal best of 23.10s, which she clocked last year.
Another Indian, V K Vismaya finished third with a personal best time of 23.75s in the race at Poznan on Tuesday night.
Asian champion Toor won the men's shot put bronze with a best effort of 19.62m. His national record while winning Asian Games gold last year stands at 20.75m.
Muhammed Anas, the 400m national record holder, was third in the men's 200m race with a timing of 20.75 seconds. K S Jeevan won the men's 400m bronze in 47.25s.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | History Suggests Warner Scores Big Post Birth of His Child
- Sameera Reddy Glows in Pink and Neon Swimwear in Her Underwater Maternity Photoshoot
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Mourns Sudden Demise of Boyfriend with Emotional Post
- MG Hector SUV: Warranty, Accessories, Maintenance Packages Explained
- PUBG Lite: Beta Servers go Live at 2:30PM Today, Here's how to Download and Install the Game
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s