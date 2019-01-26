English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Historic 2018 Raised my Hopes of Padma Shri, Says Sharath Kamal
The 36-year-old, who had criticised the application process, said that the Padma honour is supremely special.
Sharath Kamal. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The path-breaking twin medals at the Asian Games in Jakarta made his case stronger for the prestigious Padma Shri award, feels country' greatest ever paddler Sharath Kamal, who finally got lucky after finding his nomination being rejected on two previous occasions.
The 36-year-old, who had criticised the application process, said that the Padma honour is supremely special.
"It is my first civilian award, so it has to be right up there. I was out with friends when the news broke last night. My phone ran out of battery and it has been madness ever since I got back home," the Chennai-based Sharath told PTI.
It was tough to ignore Sharath this time, considering how phenomenal 2018 was for the Indian table tennis.
He guided the men's team to a historic bronze at the Asian Games with a shock win over Japan, ending a 60-year wait for a medal in table tennis.
If that was not it, Sharath and rising star Manika Batra clinched a surprise bronze in mixed doubles to cap off a dream run at Asian Games, raising hopes of even an Olympic medal.
He now stands at a career-high 30 in the latest world rankings and broke Kamlesh Mehta's record of most national titles by winning his ninth crown earlier this month.
"It feels great to get this recognition, especially when you look at others who have been named for Padma Shri. After two failed attempts, I was not sure if I would get this time but considering the year we have had, anything was possible.
"Also, the entire application has become online and that has made the process more transparent. The fact that an athlete has to apply for it still remains but I don't know if you can do it any other way," said Sharath, who has been India's flag-bearer in table tennis for more than 15 years.
The performance last year encouraged Sharath to extend his career to at least the next Commonwealth and Asian Games but despite another feather in his cap, he remains non-committal about life after 2022.
For now, he is focused is on Olympic qualification for the Tokyo Summer Games, both in singles and mixed doubles. The entire squad is training without a head coach ever since Massimo Costantini left after the high of Asian Games.
It is impacting Sharath's preparation as well as the rest of his teammates.
"We are on our own as of now. If a coach was around, he could have done the planning like what all tournaments to play, where to train when. We all have to do it by ourselves," said Sharath, who still shuttles between India and Germany to fulfill his club commitments.
This year, I will be playing more ITTF Pro Tour events (for Olympic qualification in mixed doubles) than be in Germany," he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 36-year-old, who had criticised the application process, said that the Padma honour is supremely special.
"It is my first civilian award, so it has to be right up there. I was out with friends when the news broke last night. My phone ran out of battery and it has been madness ever since I got back home," the Chennai-based Sharath told PTI.
It was tough to ignore Sharath this time, considering how phenomenal 2018 was for the Indian table tennis.
He guided the men's team to a historic bronze at the Asian Games with a shock win over Japan, ending a 60-year wait for a medal in table tennis.
If that was not it, Sharath and rising star Manika Batra clinched a surprise bronze in mixed doubles to cap off a dream run at Asian Games, raising hopes of even an Olympic medal.
He now stands at a career-high 30 in the latest world rankings and broke Kamlesh Mehta's record of most national titles by winning his ninth crown earlier this month.
"It feels great to get this recognition, especially when you look at others who have been named for Padma Shri. After two failed attempts, I was not sure if I would get this time but considering the year we have had, anything was possible.
"Also, the entire application has become online and that has made the process more transparent. The fact that an athlete has to apply for it still remains but I don't know if you can do it any other way," said Sharath, who has been India's flag-bearer in table tennis for more than 15 years.
The performance last year encouraged Sharath to extend his career to at least the next Commonwealth and Asian Games but despite another feather in his cap, he remains non-committal about life after 2022.
For now, he is focused is on Olympic qualification for the Tokyo Summer Games, both in singles and mixed doubles. The entire squad is training without a head coach ever since Massimo Costantini left after the high of Asian Games.
It is impacting Sharath's preparation as well as the rest of his teammates.
"We are on our own as of now. If a coach was around, he could have done the planning like what all tournaments to play, where to train when. We all have to do it by ourselves," said Sharath, who still shuttles between India and Germany to fulfill his club commitments.
This year, I will be playing more ITTF Pro Tour events (for Olympic qualification in mixed doubles) than be in Germany," he added.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Arrogant Performance Cannot Hide Blatant Chauvinism of 'Thackeray'
- Manikarnika Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut's Terrific Performance is the Film's Biggest Strength
- I Dedicate Padma Honour to All Who've been Part of My Journey, Says Mohanlal in Emotional Post
- Hitler-owned Book Hints at Plans for North American Holocaust
- Nartaki Natraj, Bharatnatyam Dancer, Becomes First Trans Person to Receive Padma Shri
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results