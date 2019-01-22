English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
IAAF Clears 42 Russians to Compete as Neutrals in 2019
The governing body said the athletes, who were also afforded neutral status last year, had met their doping review board's "exceptional eligibility criteria" of training in an environment that passed the necessary anti-doping requirements.
The governing body said the athletes, who were also afforded neutral status last year, had met their doping review board's "exceptional eligibility criteria" of training in an environment that passed the necessary anti-doping requirements.
Loading...
Former world champions Sergey Shubenkov and Maria Lasitskene were among 42 Russian athletes cleared to compete as neutrals in international competition this year, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) said on Monday.
The governing body said the athletes, who were also afforded neutral status last year, had met their doping review board's "exceptional eligibility criteria" of training in an environment that passed the necessary anti-doping requirements.
Russia's athletics federation (RUSAF) has been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that found evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping in the sport.
"The Doping Review Board is prioritising, wherever possible, applications from athletes wishing to compete in the current indoor season," the IAAF added in a statement.
"The participation of all these athletes as neutral athletes in international competition is still subject to formalities for eligibility under IAAF rules being completed and subject to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organisers."
Lasitskene has won the women's high jump at the last two world championships, while Shubenkov won the men's 110 metres hurdles at the 2015 event in Beijing. This year's world championships take place in Doha, Qatar from Sept. 27-Oct. 6.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The governing body said the athletes, who were also afforded neutral status last year, had met their doping review board's "exceptional eligibility criteria" of training in an environment that passed the necessary anti-doping requirements.
Russia's athletics federation (RUSAF) has been suspended since 2015 over a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that found evidence of widespread, state-sponsored doping in the sport.
"The Doping Review Board is prioritising, wherever possible, applications from athletes wishing to compete in the current indoor season," the IAAF added in a statement.
"The participation of all these athletes as neutral athletes in international competition is still subject to formalities for eligibility under IAAF rules being completed and subject to acceptance of their entries by individual meeting organisers."
Lasitskene has won the women's high jump at the last two world championships, while Shubenkov won the men's 110 metres hurdles at the 2015 event in Beijing. This year's world championships take place in Doha, Qatar from Sept. 27-Oct. 6.
Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!
*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
-
Tuesday 11 December , 2018
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Why Congress Won Rajasthan: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Congress Won Chhattisgarh: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Why Did KCR Led TRS Win In Telangana: Assembly Election Results 2018
Tuesday 11 December , 2018 Mizoram Assembly Elections 2018: What Led to MNF’s Win & Congress’ Loss?
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Exploring The World Of Hindutva Pop Where People Dance To Bhajans And Want 'Baba Ka Mandir' In Pakistan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300
- ‘Gender Sensitisation’ Programmes on the Anvil: BCCI GM Saba Karim
- Samsung to Stop Making Flagship Phones in India, Protesting Phased Manufacturing Programme
- Stefanos Tsitsipas Flies into 'Fairytale' First Slam Semi-final
- Janhvi Kapoor Gets Heavily Trolled for Flaunting Holographic Outfit Copied from International Brand
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results