ICANTBREATHE: After George Floyd’s Death, US Sportspersons Once Again Remember Eric Garner

The attention of the whole world is drawn towards the massive protests in the US that took place after the death of a black man named George Floyd. Floyd died in police custody when one of the policemen kneeled on his neck. A video clip of the entire incident was posted online and it has now gone viral. In his last words, Floyd can be heard saying “I Can’t Breathe” time and again. However, the cop refused to show any mercy.
The incident has shocked the entire world, with marches and protests raising the slogan of ‘Black Lives Matter’. However, it is not the first time when the US is struggling to make people realize that black lives matter as much as the white lives.
A similar incident occurred six years ago when another black man Eric Garner was choked until he died in police custody. His last words “I Can’t Breathe” became a slogan even then, with famous sportspersons registering their protest by wearing a T-shirt with the quote.
As America protests the death of George Floyd, late NBA player Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant shared an old picture remembering the loss of Eric Garner. In the snap, where Kobe can be seen wearing a ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-shirt, she wrote, “My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again. Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable… Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE… Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. #BLACKLIVESMATTER”.
My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again.#ICANTBREATHE (repost/photo credit unknown) plz tag Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let’s share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER ❤️
Justice League NYC’s Instagram page has also shared an old image, with the Brooklyn Nets players sporting ‘I Can’t Breathe’ T-shirts for a game attended by British Royal Family. Also present in the frame is singer Jay-Z.
In 2015, the Brooklyn Nets players made worldwide news by wearing #ICantBreathe shirts to warm up for the game attended by the British Royal Family. Read about how Justice League NYC and our parent organization @gather4justice worked behind the scenes to make it happen, in a Medium post by @michaelskolnik (Link in bio). Today is the last day of our #MayFundDrive, and now more than ever, the movement needs you! Text “the gathering” to 44-321 or CashApp $Gathering4Justice. #WeFundUs #SolidarityNotCharity