Abhinav Bindra, Kiren Rijiju Lead India in Olympic Day Celebrations

Indian Olympic Association celebrated the 125th Olympic Day across the country as the likes of Abhinav Bindra, Mary Kom and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju joined in.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
Abhinav Bindra, Kiren Rijiju Lead India in Olympic Day Celebrations
India celebrated Olympic Day (Photo Credit: Team India Twitter)
New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), along with its member units, Sunday joined millions from around the world in celebrating Olympic Day.

On this very day, 125 years ago, Frenchman Pierre de Coubertin founded the International Olympic Committee and revived the Olympic Games.

India's lone individual Olympics gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra, IOC Honorary Member Randhir Singh, IOA President Narinder Batra and IOA Secretary Genera Rajeev Mehta took part in the celebration.

Every year, Olympic Day sees Olympic Committees and Associations, international and national sports federations, organising committees of Olympic Games and Youth Olympic Games, National Olympian Associations and Young Ambassadors around the world organised and participate in a myriad of sports activities to promote a healthy and active lifestyle.

This year, 13 State Olympic Associations in India, including those of Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Uttaranchal, organised various sporting activities, competitions, educational seminars and Olympic Day Run as part of their celebration on Olympic Day.

Joining the Olympic day celebrations, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the people to stay active for good health and reminded athletes to stay committed to clean sports.

IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said, "Our greetings to all on the 125th anniversary of the Olympic movement. The power of Olympism has a lasting positive impact on people's well being every day. This year, the Indian Olympic Association aims to reach out to more on Olympism, through activation, cultural and educational programmes.

