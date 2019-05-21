Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

India Open Boxing: Sachin Siwach Reaches Quarters, All 6 Indian Women Also Advance

India Open Boxing 2019: All the seven Indians in fray on the opening day of the tournament advanced to next round.

PTI

Updated:May 21, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
India Open Boxing: Sachin Siwach Reaches Quarters, All 6 Indian Women Also Advance
Sachin Siwach beat Argentina's Ramon Nicanor Quiroga 5-0 by a unanimous decision. (Photo Credit: BFI)
New Delhi: Former world youth champion Sachin Siwach outclassed his Argentine rival Ramon Nicanor Quiroga as all seven Indians in fray had a smooth sailing on the opening day of the Indian Open boxing tournament here Monday.

Fresh from a bronze at the GeeBee Boxing tournament, Siwach used his height to full advantage, dominating the bout right from the first round en route a 5-0 win by a unanimous decision in the 52kg men's category at the Karmabir Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Stadium.

Siwach will next face former world championship bronze medalist Rogen Ladon in the quarterfinal and aiming to avenge his semifinal defeat by a split-decision in the President's Cup.

"It was a narrow defeat last time. But now I've now improved my speed and skill and I will look forward to settle scores this time," Siwach told PTI.

Siwach features in the bottom half of the draw that has Commonwealth Games gold medalist Gaurav Solanki, while the top-half in the 52kg draw features Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal.

"When it comes to Indians we all know each other's strengths and weaknesses. It's a tough road ahead as flyweight is highly competitive. But as of now my focus is on the next round against the Filipino boxer," the 20-year-old talented boxer from Haryana said.

Siwach was the only Indian in the fray in the men's section, while the women's category saw all of them making the next round.

Former world championship silver medalist Sonia Lather began her campaign with a 5-0 win over Chandra Kala Thapa to reach the quarterfinals in the 57kg.

In the women's 60kg, Preeti Beniwal put up a robust display to outclass her Nepalese opponent Sangita Sunar in a unanimous 5-0 victory to make the quarters.

Making her competitive debut in the 60kg, Shashi Chopra too had an easy outing defeating Bhutan's Tandin Choden 5-0 by unanimous decision.

Manisha Maun defeated Nesthy Petecio of Phillipines 4-1 in the 57kg category. Jyoti Gulia and Anamakia also made the quarterfinals with easy wins over their respective opponents.
