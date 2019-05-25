English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Archers Bag Solitary Bronze in World Cup Stage III
Rajat Chauhan, Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini won India a bronze medal in the men's compound team at the Archery World Cup Stage III.
India won bronze in the men's compound team event (World Archery Photo)
Antalya: The men's compound team of Rajat Chauhan, Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini earned India a solitary bronze medal in the Archery World Cup Stage III here Saturday.
The trio put up a solid performance to edge out higher seeded Russian team of Anton Bulaev, Alexander Dambaev and Pavel Krylov 235-230 in the bronze medal play-off.
Also in contention for a bronze medal was the women's team, but the trio of Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Swati Dudhwal lost to Great Britain's Layla Annison, Ella Gibson and Lucy Mason by two points (226-228).
Indian archers have failed to make it count in the recurve section, finishing without a medal.
The third stage of the World Cup is the last meet before the World Championships in the Netherlands, which is an Olympic qualifying event.
