Indian Boxers Sumit, Nikhat Strike Gold at Belgrade International
Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Nikhat Zareen (51kg) were among the three gold-medallists in India's stupendous campaign at the 56th Belgrade International Boxing Tournament in Serbia.
New Delhi: Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Nikhat Zareen (51kg) were among the three gold-medallists in India's stupendous campaign at the 56th Belgrade International Boxing Tournament in Serbia.
India ended the tournament with three gold, five silver and five bronze medals in all.
Continuing his fine comeback from a wrist injury, Sumit, an Asian silver-medallist, defeated Ecuador's Castillo Torres in a unanimous 5-0 verdict to claim the top honours last night.
Former junior world champion Nikhat, also returning to action after recovering from a shoulder injury, notched up a 5-0 win over Greece's Koutsoeorgopoulou Aikaterini to pick up a morale-boosting gold.
Also claiming a gold was Himanshu Sharma (49kg), who defeated Algeria's Mohammed Touareg 5-0 in his final bout.
Signing off with silver medals among women were Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Ralte Lalfakmawii (+81kg). While Jamuna lost to local favourite Andjela Brankovic 1-4, Lalfakmawii went down 2-3 to Turkey's Demir Sennur.
In the men's draw, Laldinmawia (52kg), Varinder Singh (56kg) and Pawan Kumar (69kg) had to be content with silver medals.
Laldinmawii was beaten 0-5 by Korea's Kim Inkyn, Varinder lost 2-3 to Brazilian Arilson Goncalves.
Pawan was also defeated in a split verdict, going down 1-4 to Croatia's Petar Cetinic.
Earlier, Narender (+91kg) had fetched a bronze in the men's competition.
In the women's competition, Rajesh Narwal (48kg), Priyanka Thakur (60kg), Rumi Gogoi (75kg) and Nirmala Rawat (81kg) had settled for bronze medals.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
