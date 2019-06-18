Indian Government Clears All Athletes for Participation in International Events in India

New Delhi: Government of India has given written assurance to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and International Olympic Committee (IOC) that they will allow every eligible athlete of all nations to participation in international events on Indian soil without "prejudice or policies on political matters" being an issue.

The issue started back in February with the Shooting World Cup when two Pakistani shooters were denied visa at the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attacks. IOC had taken a strong stance then and had decided to pull back the Olympic quota in the category where Pakistani shooters were set to participate.

IOC had further warned India about the situation and had asked all its affiliated associations to not give any international events to India unless provided with a written assurance that visas will not be denied to anyone over political matters.

Now sports secretary Radhey Shyam Julaniya, in a letter to IOA, has assured that the government will "permit all qualified athletes belonging to any National Olympic Committee recognised by IOC or any national federation affiliated to International Federation concerned to particiate."

The letter further said that there will be no prejudice involved, not even when the political issues related to "international recognition or otherwise of the country of origin of athletes" will come into play.

"This stated policy of the Government of India guarantees the participation of all eligible athletes, sportspersons and officials in international sporting events organised in India under the auspices of the IOC."

The letter has been addressed to IOA president Narinder Batra and a copy of it has been sent to IOC president Thomas Bach.

With the written assurance, this clears the pay for Pakistani athletes as well to compete in international events in India.

Reacting to this development, IOA president Narinder Batra said, "My sincere thanks to Boxing Federation President Ajay Singh for all his support, my thanks also go to the office bearers, EB and all the members of IOA for their unconditional support and trust in me, which motivated and encouraged me for resolution of this issue."

"The sports minister and the secretary sports government of India were extremely positive and helpful for an urgent and immediate resolution for this issue. I am extremely grateful to them," Batra added.