Indian Para Swimmer Shams Alam Shaikh Forced to Wait for 90 Minutes for Wheelchair at Delhi Airport

Indian para swimmer Shams Alam Shaikh on Monday alleged that he had to wait for around 90 minutes to get a wheelchair at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi. He landed in the city on Monday evening after a nearly 12-hour long flight from Melbourne.

The para-athlete took to Twitter on Monday, stating that he had informed Air India’s cabin crew that he wanted his own wheelchair after landing but was provided one that was ‘uncomfortable’ and sized XL.

In reply to the tweet, an Air India spokesperson said Mr Aalam was provided with an aisle wheelchair ‘as per procedure from the aircraft as soon as the flight landed’.

“His personal wheelchair arrived at the belt in a while after due security clearance. He was escorted by airport handling personnel throughout. The inconvenience caused by the delay, which was beyond our control, in the arrival of his wheelchair is regretted,” said the spokesperson.

We understand it took some time to deliver your personal wheelchair as it got delayed due to airport security reasons. We hope you would give us another opportunity to make things right. 2/2 — Air India (@airindiain) June 6, 2022

As reported by news agency ANI, Alam said the wheelchairs provided at the airport are big and cannot be driven on their own. He also revealed it wasn’t the first time he faced this issue at the airport and experienced such inconvenience on domestic flights as well.

“The wheelchairs at airports are big. Nobody can drive them on their own, they have to be pushed. How can I ask someone to come to the washroom? If other countries can provide their own wheelchairs, why are we not getting them in India? It’s not the first time I have faced this, it has happened in the past on domestic flights,” Alam was quoted a saying by ANI.

Thank you twitter family for your support. I received my wheelchair. However @airindiain kindly conduct sensitization program to handle PwD. If a PwD asking for his wheelchair don’t force them to sit on your XL size uncomfortable wheelchair. — Shams Aalam (@IamShamsAalam) June 6, 2022

The 35-year-old said he tweeted out his problem to raise awareness that if someone is asking for his personal wheelchair, he must given the same on priority.

“I got my wheelchair after waiting for one-and-a-half hours. Through my tweets, I wanted to raise awareness that if someone is asking to use his or her own wheelchair, please allow them. Everybody can not fit in the same size and they are not comfortable in a wheelchair where they need someone’s support to push them from behind,” he added.

