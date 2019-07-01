English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Pro Boxer Vaibhav Yadav Wins WBC Asia Title
Indian pro boxer Vaibhav Yadav defeated Fahpetch Singmanassak of Thailand to become the WBC Asia silver welterweight champion.
(Photo credit: Reuters) Vaibhav Yadav became the WBC Asia silver welterweight champion after defeating Thailand's Fahpetch Singmanassak at Pattaya, Thailand.
Indian pro boxer Vaibhav Yadav became the WBC Asia silver welterweight champion after defeating Thailand's Fahpetch Singmanassak in the title bout held in Pattaya, Thailand.
Yadav, a cousin of Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan who has also turned pro now, clinched a third-round knockout over Singmanassak.
The fight, which took place on Sunday night, was conducted by the Asian Boxing Council and approved by the World Boxing Council (WBC).
