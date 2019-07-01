Take the pledge to vote

Indian Pro Boxer Vaibhav Yadav Wins WBC Asia Title

Indian pro boxer Vaibhav Yadav defeated Fahpetch Singmanassak of Thailand to become the WBC Asia silver welterweight champion.

PTI

Updated:July 1, 2019, 4:13 PM IST
(Photo credit: Reuters) Vaibhav Yadav became the WBC Asia silver welterweight champion after defeating Thailand's Fahpetch Singmanassak at Pattaya, Thailand.
Indian pro boxer Vaibhav Yadav became the WBC Asia silver welterweight champion after defeating Thailand's Fahpetch Singmanassak in the title bout held in Pattaya, Thailand.

Yadav, a cousin of Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Vikas Krishan who has also turned pro now, clinched a third-round knockout over Singmanassak.

The fight, which took place on Sunday night, was conducted by the Asian Boxing Council and approved by the World Boxing Council (WBC).

