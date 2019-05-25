English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indian Shooters Vie for Top Honours in ISSF World Cup
A 35-member India squad has entered the Munich ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol, out of which 23 of them will be competing for medals in the 10 events, over the next five days.
File photo of Apurvi Chandela (Photo Credit: ISSF)
Loading...
New Delhi: Indian shooters Apurvi Chandela, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan will be vying for top honours at the year's third International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich, Germany, starting Sunday.
The opening day of the competition will see women's 10m Air Rifle final.
A total of 919 athletes from 98 countries, some in the non-competition Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS) section, will be competing for the 17 Tokyo Olympics quota places available, besides a coveted ISSF World Cup medal.
India has entered a 35-member squad, 23 of them competing for medals in the 10 events lined up over the next five days.
India already has five quota places in Rifle and Pistol competitions.
As a result they would be forfeiting their right to quotas in the women's air rifle and men's 10m air pistol competitions, given they have already secured the maximum possible two quotas in these events.
India's other quota is in the men's 10m air rifle and thus the shooters would be eligible for only one quota.
Apurvi, Anjum, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Divyansh Singh Panwar have secured quotas for the country so far.
India can therefore pick up a maximum of 12 further quota places from Munich.
