English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Indian Weightlifters Caught for Doping Violation by National Agency
Weightlifting is one of the most affected sports when it comes to doping violations. To curb the menace, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has also drafted stricter rules.
Image for representation. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
New Delhi: Several Indian weightlifters have been tested positive by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for banned substances, the sport's national body IWLF confirmed Wednesday.
The details of the lifters, who were randomly tested during the National weightlifting championships held on February 21-28, are not yet known.
The news comes ahead of the Commonwealth Championship slated to begin from July 9 at Apia, Samoa. Traditionally India is known to dominate at the Commonwealth level.
"Yes, some weightlifters have been tested positive but we are awaiting the full report prepared by NADA. Once the entire report is sent to us only then can we make any further comments," IWLF General Secretary Sahdev Yadav told PTI.
As per procedure, the 'B' samples of the lifters will now be tested. If those samples also return positive the weightlifters could face a ban up to four years.
Yadav lamented that even though the federation is extremely vigil, lifters find ways to consume performance-enhancing drugs.
"We have become stricter and in the nationals we got the lifters tested. It's difficult for us to monitor them as they go and consume banned substances at home. We can't do anything about that."
Weightlifting is one of the most affected sports when it comes to doping violations. To curb the menace, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has also drafted stricter rules.
Indian weightlifting has always grappled with dope controversies and as per the new Olympic Qualifying Policy, India has been restricted to competing for only four Olympic quota places -- two men and as many women -- due to the number of positive dope cases exceeding 10. The quota places could decrease to two if the number of cases reaches 20.
However, this latest incident will not be taken into account by the IWF and thus India's Olympic quota remains unaffected.
"IWF will take no action in this case. If weightlifters fail dope tests conducted by WADA at an international IWF sanctioned event then the world body takes action. So our Olympic quota doesn't get affected," Yadav said.
The details of the lifters, who were randomly tested during the National weightlifting championships held on February 21-28, are not yet known.
The news comes ahead of the Commonwealth Championship slated to begin from July 9 at Apia, Samoa. Traditionally India is known to dominate at the Commonwealth level.
"Yes, some weightlifters have been tested positive but we are awaiting the full report prepared by NADA. Once the entire report is sent to us only then can we make any further comments," IWLF General Secretary Sahdev Yadav told PTI.
As per procedure, the 'B' samples of the lifters will now be tested. If those samples also return positive the weightlifters could face a ban up to four years.
Yadav lamented that even though the federation is extremely vigil, lifters find ways to consume performance-enhancing drugs.
"We have become stricter and in the nationals we got the lifters tested. It's difficult for us to monitor them as they go and consume banned substances at home. We can't do anything about that."
Weightlifting is one of the most affected sports when it comes to doping violations. To curb the menace, the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has also drafted stricter rules.
Indian weightlifting has always grappled with dope controversies and as per the new Olympic Qualifying Policy, India has been restricted to competing for only four Olympic quota places -- two men and as many women -- due to the number of positive dope cases exceeding 10. The quota places could decrease to two if the number of cases reaches 20.
However, this latest incident will not be taken into account by the IWF and thus India's Olympic quota remains unaffected.
"IWF will take no action in this case. If weightlifters fail dope tests conducted by WADA at an international IWF sanctioned event then the world body takes action. So our Olympic quota doesn't get affected," Yadav said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
- Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
- Sophie Turner in Glittery Chainmail Outfit Gives Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner Says Sansa's Rape wasn't a 'Plot Device' to Make Her Seem Stronger
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results