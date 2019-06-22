Indian Women Team Finishes 3rd in Asian Rugby XVs Championship
Indian women's rugby team won their first-ever international Rugby 15s match as they finished third in the Asia Women's - Division 1 Rugby XVs Championship.
Indian got their historic victory over Singapore (Photo Credit: Asian Rugby Twitter)
Manila: The Indian women's rugby team claimed a historic first-ever international Rugby 15s victory with a 21-19 win over Singapore to finish third in the Asia Women's - Division 1 Rugby XVs Championship here Saturday.
The tournament was one of the qualifying rounds for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand.
The Asian tournament was being held at Southern Plains Sports Field, here from June 19 to 22.
The power of rugby! This is worth seeing again @rugbyindia women have recorded their first 15s victory at international level @brettgosper @rahulbose1 pic.twitter.com/Amw70O7oVk— Asia Rugby (@asiarugby) June 22, 2019
In Saturday's enthralling match against Singapore, India's scrum-half Sumitra Nayak kicked a penalty to claim the narrow victory in the dying minutes.
Sweety Kumari continued her fine form in the tournament, scoring two first-half tries to set India on way to victory.
India captain Vahbiz Bharucha then opted for a penalty which was successfully converted by Nayak before Annabel Woo Xui Ni scored her second try of the match to give Singapore the lead for the first time.
Singapore hit back with two tries of their own, but a third from India left the scores at 15-12.
However with another penalty, Nayak confidently stepped up to kick her second successful effort of the day, which proved decisive in the win.
China won the tournament with a 68-0 victory over hosts Philippines in a one-sided final.
