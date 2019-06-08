IOA General Secretary Meets Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to Discuss IOC Ban
Indian Olympic Association general secretary met with new sports minister Kiren Rijiju about International Olympic Committee's ban on India from hosting global events.
IOA general secretary Rajeev Mehta met sports minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: IOA Twitter)
New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta Saturday held discussions with new sports minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the International Olympic Committee's ban on India from hosting global events and increased assistance for athletes.
"IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta met the Hon'ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju today and held discussions on support needed for National Sports Federations, increased assistance for athletes, preparations for #Tokyo2020 and governance matters including IOC's decision," the IOA tweeted from its official handle.
IOA Secretary General Mr Rajeev Mehta met the Hon'ble Sports Minister @KirenRijiju today and held discussions on support needed for National Sports Federations, increased assistance for athletes, preparations for #Tokyo2020 and governance matters including IOC's decision. pic.twitter.com/FbjqyPVoJ3— Team India (@ioaindia) June 8, 2019
Rijiju, just after taking charge as sports minister last week, had ensured that he would work with the athletes and federations collectively as a team to bring about a revolution in sports.
In February, the IOC suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged International sports federations not to stage competitions in the country after two Pakistani shooters were denied visas to compete in New Delhi at the World Cup following the Pulwama terror attack.
Imposing the suspension, the IOC said the denial of visas was against the principles of the Olympic Charter.
According to the IOC, the ban will not be lifted until the Indian government provides guarantees that no athlete would be denied visas in events held in the country.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Streaming Now: Huma Qureshi, Dia Mirza Tell Their Tales of Struggle in Netflix's Leila and ZEE5's Kaafir
- Watch: Bill Gates and Warren Buffet Serving Ice Creams to Stunned Customers is Winning Internet
- Who Will be in Bigg Boss 13? Himansh Kohli, Vijender Singh, Mahima Chaudhary and Others React
- 'Hate Crimes Won't be Tolerated': Internet Rallies Support for Lesbians Assaulted for Not Kissing
- Google Stadia Cloud Gaming Service to Begin This November, 31 Titles to be Available at Launch
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s