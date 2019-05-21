English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
IOC Sees Scope for More Budget Cuts at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
International Olympic Committee appreciated the organisers efforts to reduce the operational budget and despite concerns regarding the quality, saw possibility for further cuts.
Multiple sports federations have expressed concerns over the quality of 2020 Tokyo Games due to budget cuts. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Tokyo: Tokyo 2020 can make further reductions to its budget, a top Olympic official said Tuesday, despite some sports associations voicing concerns that cost-cutting could harm the running of the Games.
"We appreciate your continued efforts to reduce the operational (budget) and other budgets," said John Coates, chairman of the IOC's coordination committee, at the start of a three-day visit to Tokyo.
He noted that $2.2 billion had been saved from the construction and infrastructure budget and $2 billion from the operational budget but insisted: "We think there are still more savings to be obtained."
Coates singled out the "overlay" budget for further cuts, which means money for temporary facilities such as pre-fabricated tents, seating and security fencing.
He said this had already been reduced from $2.1 billion to around $1.3 billion and added: "I think that together we can help you save some more money there."
"We want to be diligent... We do not want the taxpayers of Tokyo and Japan to be meeting any of these operational costs and I'm confident that will be the case," said Coates.
In December, Tokyo 2020 organisers unveiled the latest version of their budget, which stood at 1.35 trillion yen ($12.1 billion), unchanged from the previous budget released in 2017.
Organisers have admitted that measures to tackle the expected hot weather during the Tokyo summer -- such as water sprinklers and special heat-absorbing paint on roads -- have driven up the bill.
Measures like this have offset other savings the organisers have been trying to make.
However, the Tokyo 2020 organisers are also being squeezed in the other direction, with some sports federations fretting that budget cuts could impact the hosting of the Games.
Eight federations, including sailing, judo and tennis, expressed worries at a recent meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on the Gold Coast in Australia.
"There are concerns over cuts in accommodation, transport and venue upgrades," an ASOIF official told AFP at the time.
On Tuesday Coates acknowledged the concerns raised by the federations, but said: "We think that you have been working them through and we are confident you will be able to address them," adding that the issues raised would be under discussion during the IOC's visit to Tokyo.
"We appreciate your continued efforts to reduce the operational (budget) and other budgets," said John Coates, chairman of the IOC's coordination committee, at the start of a three-day visit to Tokyo.
He noted that $2.2 billion had been saved from the construction and infrastructure budget and $2 billion from the operational budget but insisted: "We think there are still more savings to be obtained."
Coates singled out the "overlay" budget for further cuts, which means money for temporary facilities such as pre-fabricated tents, seating and security fencing.
He said this had already been reduced from $2.1 billion to around $1.3 billion and added: "I think that together we can help you save some more money there."
"We want to be diligent... We do not want the taxpayers of Tokyo and Japan to be meeting any of these operational costs and I'm confident that will be the case," said Coates.
In December, Tokyo 2020 organisers unveiled the latest version of their budget, which stood at 1.35 trillion yen ($12.1 billion), unchanged from the previous budget released in 2017.
Organisers have admitted that measures to tackle the expected hot weather during the Tokyo summer -- such as water sprinklers and special heat-absorbing paint on roads -- have driven up the bill.
Measures like this have offset other savings the organisers have been trying to make.
However, the Tokyo 2020 organisers are also being squeezed in the other direction, with some sports federations fretting that budget cuts could impact the hosting of the Games.
Eight federations, including sailing, judo and tennis, expressed worries at a recent meeting of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) on the Gold Coast in Australia.
"There are concerns over cuts in accommodation, transport and venue upgrades," an ASOIF official told AFP at the time.
On Tuesday Coates acknowledged the concerns raised by the federations, but said: "We think that you have been working them through and we are confident you will be able to address them," adding that the issues raised would be under discussion during the IOC's visit to Tokyo.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why I Had to Apologise to My Friends For Calling 'Game of Thrones' Superior to 'Breaking Bad'
- Instagram Copies Tiktok Algorithm, Snapchat's Design For IGTV Overhaul
- F1 Champion Niki Lauda (1949-2019): Know About the Daring Racer from Hollywood Film Rush
- 'Likely Part of Something Bigger': A Coordinated '#AntiTrump Campaign is Unfolding on Instagram
- A Champion Speaks | Didn't Say 'You've Dropped the World Cup' to Gibbs: Waugh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results