Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary Win 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary won India’s second gold medal at the ISSF World Cup Beijing with a dominating show in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event finals.

News18 Sports

Updated:April 25, 2019, 3:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary Win 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold
ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary beat Chinese opponents to win gold. (Photo Credit: @India_All Sports Twitter)
Loading...
Beijing: Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary teamed up to win India’s second gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Beijing, China on Thursday.

Bhaker-Chaudhary, who had won the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in the New Delhi World Cup earlier this year, continued in the same vein to grab the medal in Beijing.

Bhaker-Chaudhary absolutely thrashed their Chinese opponents 16-6 in the final to win the elusive yellow metal.

Bhaker-Saurabh had finished fifth with 482 points in qualification but performed to the T in the finals. The finals happened in a new format where the top two teams went head-to-head for gold.

Bhaker had failed to shine in 10m Women’s Air Pistol event at the World Cup and could not even qualify for the finals but the teenager made the corrective measures in the mixed team event.

Earlier in the day, Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar won India’s first gold medal at the World Cup.

The pair of Moudgil-Panwar won a closely contested final 17-15 against Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran.

The ongoing World Cup has not been a very good one for India with the shooters struggling to even reach the finals at events.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram