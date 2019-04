ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker-Saurabh Chaudhary Win 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Gold

Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary teamed up to win India’s second gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup in Beijing, China on Thursday.Bhaker-Chaudhary, who had won the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event in the New Delhi World Cup earlier this year, continued in the same vein to grab the medal in Beijing.Bhaker-Chaudhary absolutely thrashed their Chinese opponents 16-6 in the final to win the elusive yellow metal.Bhaker-Saurabh had finished fifth with 482 points in qualification but performed to the T in the finals. The finals happened in a new format where the top two teams went head-to-head for gold.Bhaker had failed to shine in 10m Women’s Air Pistol event at the World Cup and could not even qualify for the finals but the teenager made the corrective measures in the mixed team event.Earlier in the day, Anjum Moudgil and Divyansh Singh Panwar won India’s first gold medal at the World Cup.The pair of Moudgil-Panwar won a closely contested final 17-15 against Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran.The ongoing World Cup has not been a very good one for India with the shooters struggling to even reach the finals at events.