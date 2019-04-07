LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
ITTF Asian Cup: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Qualifies For World Cup After Finishing 6th

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran lost the 5th-6th position match to end up at the sixth spot in ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup to books a World Cup berth.

PTI

Updated:April 7, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is currently on his career-best 28th spot in the ITTF world rankings. (Photo Credit: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran)
India's G Sathiyan booked a berth at the World Cup after finishing sixth in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup in positions 5-8 match here Sunday.

Sathiyan, who had stunned World No. 14 Chun Ting Wong of Hong Kong on Saturday, couldn't produce his best against 17-year-old Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei, who notched up a 11-4, 11-8, 11-8, 14-12 win to finish fifth.

Despite the defeat in the positions match, Sathiyan sealed a spot at the World Cup, to be held in Chengdu, China from October 18 to 20.

Fresh from his recent title win at the Challenge Plus Oman Open, the world no 21 Lin seemed far superior than the 26-year-old Indian.

The left-hander was at his usual best and quickly took the first game. Sathiyan managed a few more points in the next two games but Lin, exploiting the angles well, mounted the attack to put pressure on the Indian.

The world No. 28 Indian could have taken a game from the Taipei's No. 2 paddler as he had two game points in the fourth set, but the wily teenager pocketed it to push Sathiyan, who is competing in his first Asian Cup, to the sixth spot.

