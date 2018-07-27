Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for Diamond League Finals

Related Stories Javelin Wonder Boy Neeraj Chopra Hurls Into National Imagination

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is among the five to have qualified for the IAAF Diamond League finals here on August 30.Besides Chopra, current world champion Johannes Vetter, Olympic champion Thomas Rohler, 2017 IAAF Diamond League champion Jakub Vadlejch, German champion Andreas Hofmann and Estonian record holder Magnus Kirt have also qualified.The remaining two spots will be decided at the final qualifying meet of 2018 in Birmingham on August 18, a release from the IAAF said on Friday.Chopra is currently placed sixth with 12 points from three outings.In the first Diamond League competition in Doha, Chopra finished fourth with a throw of 87.43 metres, before going down to sixth in the second competition at Eugene with a throw of 80.81m.The 20-year-old Chopra, who earlier this year became the first Indian to win a CWG gold with a throw of 86.47m, sealed his place for the Diamond League final after throwing 83.32m.Chopra, who is eying a podium finish at next month's Asian Games in Indonesia, had recently clinched the gold at the Sotteville Athletics meet in France with a throw of 85.17m.