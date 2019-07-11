Jeremy Lalrinnunga Breaks Three Records at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship
16-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga broke the Youth World, Asian and Commonwealth records in the snatch category at Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga shone in the snatch category but failed in clean and jerk. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Apia: Youth Olympics gold medallist Jeremy Lalrinnunga on Thursday broke three records in a stellar show but failed to register a clean and jerk lift on day three of the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships here.
Competing in the 67 kg category , 16-year-old Jeremy broke the Youth World, Asian and Commonwealth records in the snatch category with a lift of 136 kg.
At the Asian Championship in China in April, Jeremy also set the earlier Youth World and Asian records when he lifted 134 kg.
The Mizoram weightlifter though missed out on a clean and jerk lift and thus could not register a total lift score at the gold level Olympic qualifying event.
These points will be counted when the final rankings for Tokyo 2020 cut are done.
Meanwhile, Indian lifters continued their good showing as they bagged six medals, including four golds, two silvers and a bronze.
National champion Achinta Sheuli lifted a total of 305 kg to grab the men's 73 kg crown. He also went on to clinch the junior title.
In the women's 76 kg category, Manpreet Kaur lifted 207 kg (91kg+116kg) to bag the yellow metal.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- After 11 years, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Renew Wimbledon Rivalry
- Salman Khan Hosts Grand Birthday Party for Ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, See Pics
- It's Raining Money, Literally: Armored Truck Spills Over 68 Lakh Rupees Cash Onto Highway
- OnePlus 7 Pro Has a Weird Random Shutdown Bug, But There is a Workaround Till it is Patched
- India vs New Zealand | Dhoni Hasn't Told Us Anything About Retirement: Kohli