Joshna Chinappa, Mahesh Mangoaonkar Get Top Billing at National Squash Meet

Pune: Maharashtra's Mahesh Mangaonkar and Tamil Nadu's Joshna Chinappa have been given the top billing in the men's and women's sections at the 76th Senior National Squash Championship which commences here Thursday.

Maharashtra's Abhishek Pradhan and Abhishek Agarwal are seeded second and third, respectively, behind Mangaonkar followed by Vijay Kumar in fourth spot.

In the women's event, Maharashtra's Urvashi Joshi is seeded second followed by Tamil Nadu's Sunayna Kuruvilla.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Aelina Shah put in a super effort to down Nikita Agarwal 13-11, 11-8, 11-5 and enter the women's second qualifying round.

In the men's section Guhan Senthilkumar, Aishwary Singh, Veer Chotrani and Ravi Dixit qualified for the main draw.

Seedings:

Men: 1. Mahesh Mangaonkar (MAH), 2. Abhishek Pradhan(Mah), 3. Abhishek Agarwal (Mah), 4. Vijay Kumar (Ser), 5. Gaurav Nandrajog (Dli), 6. Ranjit Singh (Ser) 7. Jamal Sakib (Ser).

Women: 1 Joshna Chinappa (TN), 2. Urwashi Joshi (Mah), 3. Sunayna Kuruvilla (TN), 4. Tanvi Khanna (Dli).