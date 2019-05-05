Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal Win Asian Individual Squash Championships

Asian Individual Squash Championships: Joshna Chinappa beat Annie Au while Saurav Ghosal defeated Leo Au Chun Ming to win the women's and men's titles, respectively.

News18 Sports

Updated:May 5, 2019, 7:43 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal Win Asian Individual Squash Championships
Joshna Chinappa retained her Asian Individual Squash Championships title. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Loading...
Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal won the women's and men's titles, respectively, at Asian Individual Squash Championships on Sunday after registering quite constrasting victories on the board.

For Joshna, it was about retaining her title while Saurav won his first Asian crown.

Joshna came out triumphant against world No.11 Annie Au 11-5, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6 to keep her Asian crown on her head.

It was not a straighforward win for Joshna as she dropped a set before racing off to victory.

Saurav Ghosal, on the other hand, registered a far more straightforward win for his title.

Top seed Saurav beat fourth seed Leo Au Chun Ming 11-9, 11-2, 11-8 to grab the title.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram