Joshna Chinappa, Saurav Ghosal Win Asian Individual Squash Championships
Asian Individual Squash Championships: Joshna Chinappa beat Annie Au while Saurav Ghosal defeated Leo Au Chun Ming to win the women's and men's titles, respectively.
Joshna Chinappa retained her Asian Individual Squash Championships title. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Joshna Chinappa and Saurav Ghosal won the women's and men's titles, respectively, at Asian Individual Squash Championships on Sunday after registering quite constrasting victories on the board.
For Joshna, it was about retaining her title while Saurav won his first Asian crown.
Joshna came out triumphant against world No.11 Annie Au 11-5, 6-11, 11-8, 11-6 to keep her Asian crown on her head.
It was not a straighforward win for Joshna as she dropped a set before racing off to victory.
Saurav Ghosal, on the other hand, registered a far more straightforward win for his title.
Top seed Saurav beat fourth seed Leo Au Chun Ming 11-9, 11-2, 11-8 to grab the title.
