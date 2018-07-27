Kapil, Pollock, Mahela to Tee Off at Louis Philippe Celebrity Pro-Am

Cricket legends Kapil Dev, Shaun Pollock and Mahela Jayawardene will be among a galaxy of star names who will tee off at the Louis Philippe Cup Pro-Am golf tournament on August 4 here.The Louis Philippe Cup is in its inaugural edition as a co-sanctioned Asian Development Tour and Professional Golf Tour of India USD 75000 tour event.The main event from July 31 to August 3, will see 132 golfers, including 60 foreign golfers from 20 different countries, teeing off at the Prestige Golfshire.Seasoned Asian Tour Pro Rahil Gangjee will lead the Indian charge while senior Australian golfer and three-time winner on the Asian Tour, Marcus Both, will be among the leading foreign golfers vying for the champions tag.Former India hockey goalkeeper and captain Ashish Ballal will also play in the tournament.A total of 10 celebrities have so far confirmed participation.Apart from them, the tournament will also feature the likes of sports commentator Charu Sharma and former India cricketers Syed Kirmani, Murali Karthik, Ajit Agarkar, Venkatapathy Raju and Sujith Somasundar."I have been an avid golfer even during my playing days and look forward to teeing off at the Louis Philippe Celebrity Pro-Am in India. Even more exciting to me is that I will be meeting old friends like Kapil and Mahela and it will be great catching up with them," Pollock said."Golf has helped me stay competitive even after my cricket days and the other plus is to be able to travel around the world and play in courses like the Prestige, which I have heard only good things about," he added.Kapil, a regular on the corporate golf circuit, said he is excited to tee off alongside Pollock and Mahela, as well as his former teammate Kirmani."It is going to be an exciting pro-am and I am eager to do well," he said.