Kenya to Host 2020 IAAF World U-20 Championships

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has chosen Kenya to host the 2020 World Under 20 championships, officials said on Friday.The event will come three years after Nairobi staged the U-18 world championships, an event which went off smoothly despite leading nations such as the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia pulling out citing insecurity in the country."The Executive Committee of Athletics Kenya, athletes and entire athletics fraternity are very excited to receive the good news from the IAAF that Kenya has been selected to host the WU20 in 2020," said Athletics Kenya chief Jackson Tuwei."It is indeed a great honour to us all, particularly the great Kenyan athletes who have significantly contributed to the development of world athletics over the years. All are welcomed back to Kenya, the home of heroes."The 2020 event will be held from July 7-12.Kenyan Sports Minister Rashid Echessa told journalists there would be tight security in place for the championship."We want to assure the competing countries that there will be maximum security both on arrival and during the entire championships. We will make sure everybody will be welcomed and safe, and that the event runs smoothly and successfully just like the U-18 World championships," Echesa said.