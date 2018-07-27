English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Kenya to Host 2020 IAAF World U-20 Championships
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has chosen Kenya to host the 2020 World Under 20 championships, officials said on Friday.
Logo of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at a hotel where the IAAF council holds a meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Picture Supplied by Action Images
Loading...
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has chosen Kenya to host the 2020 World Under 20 championships, officials said on Friday.
The event will come three years after Nairobi staged the U-18 world championships, an event which went off smoothly despite leading nations such as the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia pulling out citing insecurity in the country.
"The Executive Committee of Athletics Kenya, athletes and entire athletics fraternity are very excited to receive the good news from the IAAF that Kenya has been selected to host the WU20 in 2020," said Athletics Kenya chief Jackson Tuwei.
"It is indeed a great honour to us all, particularly the great Kenyan athletes who have significantly contributed to the development of world athletics over the years. All are welcomed back to Kenya, the home of heroes."
The 2020 event will be held from July 7-12.
Kenyan Sports Minister Rashid Echessa told journalists there would be tight security in place for the championship.
"We want to assure the competing countries that there will be maximum security both on arrival and during the entire championships. We will make sure everybody will be welcomed and safe, and that the event runs smoothly and successfully just like the U-18 World championships," Echesa said.
Also Watch
The event will come three years after Nairobi staged the U-18 world championships, an event which went off smoothly despite leading nations such as the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia pulling out citing insecurity in the country.
"The Executive Committee of Athletics Kenya, athletes and entire athletics fraternity are very excited to receive the good news from the IAAF that Kenya has been selected to host the WU20 in 2020," said Athletics Kenya chief Jackson Tuwei.
"It is indeed a great honour to us all, particularly the great Kenyan athletes who have significantly contributed to the development of world athletics over the years. All are welcomed back to Kenya, the home of heroes."
The 2020 event will be held from July 7-12.
Kenyan Sports Minister Rashid Echessa told journalists there would be tight security in place for the championship.
"We want to assure the competing countries that there will be maximum security both on arrival and during the entire championships. We will make sure everybody will be welcomed and safe, and that the event runs smoothly and successfully just like the U-18 World championships," Echesa said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Wednesday 25 July , 2018
What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Kargil Vijay Diwas: Remembering The Martyrdom Of Major CB Dwivedi, Through His Daughters’ Words
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Wednesday 25 July , 2018 What's Behind The Maharashtra Bandh?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 Impending Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Life: A Timeline
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Fined $3.7 Million in Tax Evasion Case
- Suhana Khan's Latest Photo Will Make You Want to See Her Debut in Bollywood Now; See Pic
- 27th July 1969: The Man Who Could Fly on Field
- Here's How You Can Actually Be a Scientist During Today's Lunar Eclipse
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Completely Sold Out in 178 Seconds
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...