GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Kenya to Host 2020 IAAF World U-20 Championships

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has chosen Kenya to host the 2020 World Under 20 championships, officials said on Friday.

AFP

Updated:July 27, 2018, 4:16 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Kenya to Host 2020 IAAF World U-20 Championships
Logo of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) at a hotel where the IAAF council holds a meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 17, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Picture Supplied by Action Images
Loading...
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has chosen Kenya to host the 2020 World Under 20 championships, officials said on Friday.

The event will come three years after Nairobi staged the U-18 world championships, an event which went off smoothly despite leading nations such as the United States, Britain, Canada and Australia pulling out citing insecurity in the country.

"The Executive Committee of Athletics Kenya, athletes and entire athletics fraternity are very excited to receive the good news from the IAAF that Kenya has been selected to host the WU20 in 2020," said Athletics Kenya chief Jackson Tuwei.

"It is indeed a great honour to us all, particularly the great Kenyan athletes who have significantly contributed to the development of world athletics over the years. All are welcomed back to Kenya, the home of heroes."

The 2020 event will be held from July 7-12.

Kenyan Sports Minister Rashid Echessa told journalists there would be tight security in place for the championship.

"We want to assure the competing countries that there will be maximum security both on arrival and during the entire championships. We will make sure everybody will be welcomed and safe, and that the event runs smoothly and successfully just like the U-18 World championships," Echesa said.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...