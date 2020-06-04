KIH vs HAE Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Kiwoom Heroes vs Hanwha Eagles - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

KIH vs HAE Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020 | The upcoming game will see Kiwoom Heroes (KIH) lockhorns with bottom-placed Hanwha Eagles (HAE) on June 4, Thursday. Both teams will eye to produce a clinical show when they face off at the Daejeon Hanbat Baseball Stadium. After winning 14 matches in KBO 2020, the hosts KIH are sitting on the 4th spot, whereas Hanwha Eagles have emerged victorious only on seven occasions. In their last fixture, both sides were up against each other. The match saw Heroes have a comfortable 6-2 win over the Eagles. The Korean Baseball League or KBO 2020 Kiwoom Heroes vs Hanwha Eagles match will kick off at 3 pm.

For the year 2020, the Korean Baseball League have witnessed participation from 10 teams, which include Kiwoom Heroes, NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers and KT Wiz.

Captain: E. Jokisch

Vice-captain: K. Ha-seong

Outfielders: L. Jung-hoo, L. Taek-keun, J. Jin-hyuk i

Infielders: P. Byung-ho and K. Hye-sung,. N. Si-hwan

Pitcher: E. Jokisch

Catcher: L. Hae-chang

Korean Baseball League 2020 Kiwoom Heroes probable Playing IX vs Hanwha Eagles Heroes: Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Ha-seong, Lim Byeong-wuk, Lee Taek-keun, kim Hye-sung, Park Byung-ho, Eric Jokisch, Park Dong-won, kim Hye-sung

Korean Baseball League 2020 Hanwha Eagles probable Playing IX vs Kiwoom Heroes: Kim Moon-ho, Jang Jin-hyuk, Oh Sun-jin, Noh Si-hwan, Jung Eun-won, Kim Ee-whan, Park Sang-eon ,Lee Dong-hoon, Kim Hyun-min