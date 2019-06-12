Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Kiren Rijiju Pushes for 'Clean and Green' SAI Campuses

Kiren Rijiju, who was recently became the Sports Minister, has directed SAI's regional centers to plant saplings of trees which specific to their areas inside their campuses.

PTI

Updated:June 12, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Kiren Rijiju Pushes for 'Clean and Green' SAI Campuses
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has asked SAI complexes to plant more trees at their campuses (Photo Credit: Kiren Rijiju Twitter)
Loading...
New Delhi: Newly-appointed Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has directed all Sports Authority of India (SAI) regional centers to plant saplings of trees specific to their areas inside their campuses as part of a 'Clean and Green' campaign.

A circular has been issued to all 12 SAI regional centers for holistic development of a 'Clean and Green' sports campus, the body said in a statement.

"The result of the plantation drive is expected to be two-pronged - that of increasing the green cover in the campuses, as also nurturing local plants that are shade-giving and fruit-bearing," the SAI stated.

"Environment-friendly methods like rainwater harvesting will be used for the upkeep of the green cover," it added.







Special awareness workshops will also be organised for athletes training and living at the regional centers to "align them with the 'Clean and Green' mission".
