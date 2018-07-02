English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
LeBron James Joins LA Lakers in Big Money Move: Here's All You Need to Know
James, who has a home and production company in Los Angeles, joins a team with plenty of money to spend under the NBA salary cap and a desire to rebuild into a championship team after years of struggles.
File image of LeBron James. (Image: REUTERS)
Los Angeles: Factfile on LeBron James, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player who agreed to terms Sunday on a four-year deal with the Los
Angeles Lakers:
LEBRON JAMES
Born: December 30, 1984
Birthplace: Akron, Ohio, USA
Height: 2.03m
Weight: 113.4kg
Amateur: St. Vincent-St. Mary High
Turned Pro: 2003 NBA Draft first pick
Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers 2003-2010
Miami Heat 2010-2014
Cleveland Cavaliers 2014-2018
Los Angeles Lakers 2018
NBA Titles: 2012, 2013, 2016
NBA Finals Most Valuable Player: 2012, 2013, 2016
NBA MVP: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013
NBA All-Star: 2005-2018
NBA All-Star Game MVP: 2006, 2008, 2018
NBA Rookie of Year: 2004
NBA scoring champion: 2008
Olympic champion: 2008, 2012
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
