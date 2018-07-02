GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
LeBron James Joins LA Lakers in Big Money Move: Here's All You Need to Know

James, who has a home and production company in Los Angeles, joins a team with plenty of money to spend under the NBA salary cap and a desire to rebuild into a championship team after years of struggles.

AFP

Updated:July 2, 2018, 10:35 AM IST
File image of LeBron James. (Image: REUTERS)
Los Angeles: Factfile on LeBron James, the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player who agreed to terms Sunday on a four-year deal with the Los
Angeles Lakers:

LEBRON JAMES


Born: December 30, 1984

Birthplace: Akron, Ohio, USA

Height: 2.03m

Weight: 113.4kg

Amateur: St. Vincent-St. Mary High

Turned Pro: 2003 NBA Draft first pick

Teams: Cleveland Cavaliers 2003-2010
Miami Heat 2010-2014
Cleveland Cavaliers 2014-2018
Los Angeles Lakers 2018

NBA Titles: 2012, 2013, 2016

NBA Finals Most Valuable Player: 2012, 2013, 2016

NBA MVP: 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013

NBA All-Star: 2005-2018

NBA All-Star Game MVP: 2006, 2008, 2018

NBA Rookie of Year: 2004

NBA scoring champion: 2008

Olympic champion: 2008, 2012

| Edited by: Puja Menon
