Lewis Hamilton 'Speechless' on Receiving Honorary Citizenship of Brazil

Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has been made an honorary citizen of Brazil following a bill passed by Brazil’s congress in the lower house of parliament passed on Thursday.

The move was first proposed by Congressman Andre Figueiredo in November 2021 after Hamilton won Brazilian Grand Prix 2021 at Interlagos. To celebrate with local fans, the Mercedes driver carried a green and yellow flag during his victory lap and at the podium.

The crowd had chanted his name along with that of late triple world champion Ayrton Senna, a national hero and Sao Paulo native who died at Imola in 1994.

Hamilton, already knighted by Britain, was in Sao Paulo to deliver a keynote speech at an event focused on business and digital transformation. The other keynote speakers were former US president Barack Obama, British entrepreneur Richard Branson and former Brazilian president Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

After receiving the honour, Hamilton expressed his emotions and praised the Brazilian culture.

“I want to spend more time here in Brazil…It is such a beautiful culture. I’ve only been to Rio and Sao Paulo, but I want to come back for Christmas, New Year or something,” Hamilton said.

“(Brazilian soccer international) Neymar invites me every year, and (pro surfer) Gabriel (Medina) invites me every year, but I never had the chance…I’m waiting for my Brazilian passport.”

The 37-year-old even took to Instagram and posted pictures of himself with the Brazilian flag.

“Speechless. Today I was granted honorary citizenship to one of my favorite places in the world. I don’t really have the words right now. Thank you Brasil, I love you, I can’t wait to see you again,” Hamilton wrote.

Hamilton has many fans in Brazil due to his F1 racing and his respect for three-time world champion and local hero Ayrton Senna, who died in an accident at Imola, Italy in 1994.

Hamilton, who lost the 2021 drivers’ championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season, is struggling this year. He is in the sixth position with 50 points ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the eighth race on the calendar.

