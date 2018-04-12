Live Update Commonwealth Games 2018, Day 8 in Gold Coast: Sushil Kumar, Babita Kumari, Rahul Aware Assured of Medals

On Day 8, India's wrestlers have made a good start with the legendary Sushil Kumar, Babita Phogat and Rahul Aware all ensuring that the wrestling contingent will not return empty handed from the 2018 CWG. Alongside, India's paddlers and squash team are also in action.



Day 7 round-up:India dominated the range and the ring as Shreyasi Singh's double trap gold shored up the medal tally while the entire men's Indian boxing contingent made the semifinals to be assured of podium finishes in an unprecedented performance on day 7 of the 21st Commonwealth Games, here on Wednesday.



On the overall medal tally, India held on the third position with 12 gold, four silver and eight bronze medals for a total of 24 so far. This number is expected to jump substantially once the wrestlers begin their campaign tomorrow and the boxing medals are finalised in the next two days.



The Belmont Shooting Centre in Brisbane continued to be a happy hunting ground for Indian shooters and for a fourth successive day the country had a medal to celebrate. Shreyasi, a silver-medallist from the 2014 edition, beat Australia's Emma Cox in a shoot-off to improve the colour of her medal from the last time.



"This is the highest medal of my career, right up there. It is also very special because shooting is not going to be a part of the Commonwealth Games in 2022," said the 26-year-old.



"It would be the one to cherish for a very long time," she added.



There were a couple of bronze-medallists as well in Om Mitharval (50m pistol) and Ankur Mittal (men's double trap). And some disappointment too as 10m air pistol gold-medallist Jitu Rai signed off 8th in the 50m pistol final.



From the range to the Oxenford Studios and it only got better for India. All eight of the male Indian boxers entered the semifinals, while the redoubtable M C Mary Kom (48kg) entered the final.



"It was difficult in the sense that this girl would just not come to me. I had to be careful because she was perhaps waiting for me to let my guard down," Mary Kom said of her defensive opponent, Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku of Sri Lanka.



Gaurav Solanki (52kg), Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Manish Kaushik (60kg) joined Manoj Kumar (69kg), Satish kumar (+91kg), Amit Panghal (49kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Mohammed Husammuddin (56kg) in the semis, making for a very happy Indian boxing contingent, shepherded by Swedish coach Santiago Nieva.



There was good news from the hockey arena as well with India beating England in their final pool B clash to set up a semifinal with New Zealand. The spark that had been missing so far from their campaign was rediscovered to an extent and coach Sjoerd Marijne said he could finally recognize his team again.



On the badminton court, the stars of the mixed team's gold medal winning campaign began their singles run and with easy opponents in opening rounds and the likes of P V Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and K Srikanth hardly took less than 20 minutes each to move into the pre-quarters.



Most of the table tennis and squash players made their way into pre-quarters of their respective individual and doubles events. In squash, the spotlight is on defending gold medallists Joshna Chinnappa and Dipika Pallikal, who won their opening match today.



There was disappointment in the athletics arena where high jump hope Tejaswin Shankar ended up sixth after fouling all his attempts at 2.27m even though his personal best stands at 2.28m.



It's the first time I am experiencing something like this. I still have a lot of big competitions coming up this year. The biggest positive is that I could hold my nerve against these big competitors. I realised they are people like me, they are not gods, Shankar said later.



Also finishing sixth was Hima Das, but in the 400m women's race. She could, however, take solace from the fact that she achieved a personal best of 51.32sec.

Apr 12, 2018 9:43 am (IST) Shooting: After the first day in 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men's Qualification Stage 1, India’s Neeraj Kumar is leading the pack with Anish on 3rd. Stage 2 commences tomorrow.

Apr 12, 2018 9:40 am (IST) Shooting: Women’s 50m Prone finals underway. India’s Anjum Moudgil and Tejaswini Sawant are in the fray for the only medal event at the ranges today. Will they add to the tally?

Apr 12, 2018 9:34 am (IST) Athletics: India’s Arpinder Singh and AV Rakesh Babu have both qualified for the triple jump final which will be on Friday. They did not achieve the automatic qualification mark of 16.60m. Arpinder’s 16.39m was the second best while only one triple jumper managed automatic qualification.

Apr 12, 2018 9:26 am (IST) Badminton: On another court another ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is playing her women's singles match against Hsuan Yu Wendy Chen. It is a Round of 16 clash. Sindhu leads 12-9 in the first game.

Apr 12, 2018 9:23 am (IST) Badminton: India's Kidambi Srikanth against Sri Lanka's Niluka Karunaratne. Srikanth has raced away into an early lead and is expected to win this Round of 16 tie comfortably.

Apr 12, 2018 9:14 am (IST) Badminton: Women's Singles has seen a tight game with India's Ruthvika Gadde progressing to the quarter-final after beating Jia Min Yeo. Score 21-10, 23-21, 21-10. On another court in the Men's singles, HS Prannoy beat Anthony Joe 21-18, 21-11 to progress to the quarter-final.

Apr 12, 2018 9:00 am (IST) Squash: In the mixed doubles, the experienced Indian pairing of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal fought back in fiery contest against the Malaysian pair of Aifa Azman and Sanjay Singh Chal. Dipika and Aifa had some altercations and the Indian was warned for conduct, but they came away 7-11, 11-6, 11-8. On another court Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu defeated New Zealand's Amanda Landers-Murphy and Zac Millar 11-7, 10-11, 11-5.

Apr 12, 2018 8:57 am (IST) Table Tennis: India’s Manika Batra has seen off the challenge from Australia's Tracy Feng to reach women's singles quarterfinals. Teammate Madhurika Patkar though has lost and bows out Round of 16. In the mixed doubles though, both duos Sathiyan Gnanasekaran-Manika Batra and Sanil Shetty-Madhurika Patkar have both progressed to the quarter-finals.

Apr 12, 2018 8:48 am (IST) Badminton: In the mixed doubles, India’s Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy have beaten their Singaporean opponents in straight games to make it to the quarter finals.

Apr 12, 2018 8:38 am (IST) Squash: In the men's doubles India’s Vikram Malhota/Ramit Tandon have won both their pool matches which includes one walkover (2nd game) to top Pool F. They are through to QF which is scheduled for today itself.

Apr 12, 2018 8:27 am (IST) Table Tennis: In the mixed doubles, India’s champion pairing of Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das have stormed past England’s David McBeath and Kelly Sibley in the Round of 16, beating them in straight games en route the quarter-finals.

Apr 12, 2018 8:26 am (IST) Badminton: In the mixed doubles event India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa have progressed to the quarter-finals after an easy win over Canada’s Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura in the Round of 16.

Apr 12, 2018 8:25 am (IST) Wrestling: On the mat on the first day itself India have made quite a noise as Sushil Kumar, Babita Kumari and Rahul Aware are all fighting for Gold in their various categories. Cracking start to the day after a lean day in terms of medals yesterday.