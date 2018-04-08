Live Updates, Commonwealth Games 2018 Day 4 in Gold Coast: Mouma Das and Co Set Sights on Another Gold Medal

Welcome to the live blog of Day 4 of CWG 2018. After Punam Yadav, Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Ravi Kumar, Vikas Thakur and Mary Kom brought in the medals on the fourth day in the first half, it's time for Mouma Das and co, in the women's Table Tennis final to go for another Gold, India's 7th at this point in time, against Singapore.



The Indian contingent is keeping up the golden run with shooter Manu Bhaker bagging India’s first shooting gold in 10m air pistol event. Heena Sidhu bagged the Silver in the same category. Earlier, weightlifter Punam Yadav notched up a Gold medal in women’s 69 kg category. India’s medal tally is now up to nine medals, including six gold medals.



Day 3 Highlights: Undeterred by niggles and lack of proper physiotherapic care, Indian weightlifters delivered two more gold medals for the country on Saturday, while shuttlers and boxers remained unbeaten to make up for the hockey team's sloppy draw against Pakistan on day 3 of the 21st Commonwealth Games here.



India now have four gold, a silver and a bronze in the event, leaving them fourth on the overall tally. Hosts Australia top the charts with a whopping 57 medals -- 20 gold, 17 silver and 20 bronze.



India's two gold medals came through Sathish Sivalingam (77kg) and Venkat Rahul Ragala (85kg), both of whom were not 100 per cent fit owing to respective thigh and knee injuries but still managed to keep ahead of the competition.



The 25-year-old Sathish, the defending champion, lifted a total of 317kg (114kg+173kg) and was so ahead of competition that he forfeited his final clean and jerk lift. "I had no hopes of winning a medal after I injured my thighs during the national championships while attempting 194kg in clean and jerk. It's a quadriceps problem, even now I am competing at less than ideal fitness but I am glad that was enough to get me a gold," Sathish said.



The 21-year-old Rahul, who is a Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 338kg (151kg+187kg) to finish on top. "I had been weakened by a knee injury during the Commonwealth Championships last year. But the coaches supported me immensely to get this medal. I haven't been able to train that well," he said.



Their performances despite fitness issues once again highlighted the desperate need for a physiotherapist in the competition area.



Accreditation issues have denied physio Aakrant Saxena access to the lifters in the competition area, forcing him to work with them on the sidelines. The Indians bossed the badminton court as well and remained unbeaten en route confirming a semifinal berth. The team at the receiving end of the top seeds' ferocity was Mauritius, blanked 3-0 by Saina Nehwal and Co. in yet another clinical takedown.



Up next for them is Singapore in the semifinals on Sunday. Such has been their dominance that the ruling out of top star and captain, PV Sindhu from the competition, owing to an ankle injury, has had no impact on their fortunes.



Sindhu is, however, likely to return to action for her women's singles campaign which gets underway on April 11. The boxers' rampaging run also continued unabated as the veteran duo of L Sarita Devi (60kg) and Manoj Kumar (59kg) advanced to the quarterfinals along with Commonwealth Games debutant Mohammed Hussamuddin (56kg).



However, the men's hockey team was a disappointment in its clash against arch-rival Pakistan. After leading 2-1 for 59 minutes, the Indians let in a penalty corner in the final seven seconds to end up with shared honours against a decidedly weaker opponent.



"Today, I didn't recognise the team I have been coaching for the last five months," a livid India coach Sjoerd Marijne said after the pool B match. Away from the spotlight, both the men's and women's table tennis teams entered the semifinals. Both the teams were up against Malaysia in their respective ties and came out trumps with identical 3-0 margins.



However, as was expected, the Indians competing in swimming, gymnastics and cycling could not throw up any medal surprises and remained in the lower ranks of their respective competitions.



National champion swimmer Sajan Prakash made the finals of 200m butterfly but ended 8th.

Apr 8, 2018 1:44 pm (IST) India’s Mary Kom will face Sri Lanka's Anusha Dilrukshi Koddithuwakku in her final and the 35-year old has nothing but Gold medal on her mind.

Apr 8, 2018 1:38 pm (IST) Ram Kishan Bhaker is absolutely delighted with his daughter’s performance in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. He said,"It is easy to boast after a win. But the truth is she never returned empty-handed from any tournament, whether it be the school or national level. There will be grand celebrations once Manu returns to her native in Goria, Haryana."

Apr 8, 2018 1:30 pm (IST) Basketball: India's women have begun their match against Pool B toppers New Zealand and must win this game to have any hopes of qualifying for the next round. India have not won any games so far.

Apr 8, 2018 1:26 pm (IST) Gymnastics: So there will be no medal for India in this edition of the Commonwealth Games after Rakesh Patra finished 8th in his Men's Rings final. India sorely missed the 'Produnova Queen' Dipa Karmakar.

Apr 8, 2018 1:10 pm (IST) Athletics: In the Men's 100m semi-final, Yohan Blake who is seen to be the one to take over from Usain Bolt has won his race comfortably by clocking 10.06 secs. The top two in each heat qualifies directly for the final, and the next two fastest athletes will also make it to the final race.

Apr 8, 2018 1:03 pm (IST) India’s youngest medal winner ever at the Commonwealth Games Manu Bhaker had this to say after the Gold medal winning performance, "I am very happy... it is my first Commonwealth Games and I won with a qualification record also. The gap between me and the second competitor that was a huge margin. So it was pleasure winning this medal for India and I am very, very happy."

Apr 8, 2018 12:58 pm (IST) Table Tennis: India's next medal of the day will come from Table Tennis where the Women play the Gold Medal match against Singapore at 2pm IST

Apr 8, 2018 12:57 pm (IST) Gymnastics: In the Men's Rings final, Rakesh Patra needed to score above 13 at least to stay in contention for a medal, but he has been unable to do that.

Apr 8, 2018 12:42 pm (IST) Hockey: After the Indian women beat the Olympic champions England, the Indian men play Wales in a little over two hours from now. After a 2-2 draw against Pakistan in the first game, the Indian men need to win this game.

Apr 8, 2018 12:38 pm (IST) Gymnastics: In the men’s rings final India’s Rakesh Patra’s chances of a medal are very slim after he finished with a score of 12.933. The top two scores at the moment are 14.833 and 14.400. Rakesh's score is the lowest among the 4 so far.

Apr 8, 2018 12:35 pm (IST) India's Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore has told ANI, "It's a fantastic start to the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. We feel happy to see medals coming in & women athletes leading. When our flag flies high, it's a proud moment for all Indians. We have a lot of potential & -it needs to be tapped"

Apr 8, 2018 12:24 pm (IST) With Vikas Thakur's weightlifting Bronze medal, India's total tally of medals has gone upto 11 with 6 Gold Medals, 2 Silver Medals and 3 Bronze medals.

Apr 8, 2018 12:23 pm (IST) Track and field: India's Tejinder Singh has qualified for the shot put final with a throw of 19.10. The final is scheduled to take place on Monday. The longest throw in his pool has been from Tomas Walsh at 22.45m which is a Games record.

Apr 8, 2018 12:20 pm (IST) Athletics: In Women's 20 km Race Walk: Khushbir Kaur finished respectable 4th with timing of 1:39:21. In Men's 20 km Race Walk: Manish Rawat finished 6th clocking 1:22:22 while Irfan Thodi finished 13th (out of 15 competitors) with timing of 1:27:34

Apr 8, 2018 12:16 pm (IST) The qualification criteria for the shot put is at least a 19m throw or the top 12 throws in the qualifying stages. Tejinder was marginally off the magical mark.

Apr 8, 2018 12:15 pm (IST) In track and field the Men's Shot Put qualifiers are currently on and India's Tejinder Singh has thrown 18.49 in his first attempt which briefly places him in 5th.

Apr 8, 2018 12:09 pm (IST) Medal Alert: India’s Vikas Thakur has won Bronze in the Men’s 94kg event. He finished with a total of 351kgs and a highest lift of 192kgs in the Clean and Jerk. This is India’s third Bronze.

Apr 8, 2018 12:05 pm (IST) Weightlifting: India's Vikas Thakur has finished with a total of 351kgs which currently puts him in place for a medal in the 94kg category.

Apr 8, 2018 12:02 pm (IST) Medal Alert: At 2pm IST, the Indian Women's TT team will take on Singapore in the Gold Medal round. Mouma Das, Monika Batra and Madhurika Patkar have been in fine form through the event.

Apr 8, 2018 11:53 am (IST) Shooting: Saniya Sheikh finished fourth in Skeet final after she missed two consecutive targets which saw her get eliminated. She managed a total of 32 targets out of 40.

Apr 8, 2018 11:53 am (IST) Weightlifting: Vikas Thakur has managed to lift 192kgs on his Clean and Jerk and now is in the medal spots with a total score of 351. That though could change very fast.

Apr 8, 2018 11:49 am (IST) Shooting: India’s Saniya Sheikh has luck on her side one would think, she was facing elimination after missing three targets consecutively, but once Emily Hibbs went out, Sheikh came straight back into contention for a medal. She has managed to get 30 out of 36 targets.

Apr 8, 2018 11:45 am (IST) Athletics: In the Men’s 400m India’s Muhammed Anas has qualified for the semi-finals after he won his heat with a time of 45.96s.

Apr 8, 2018 11:42 am (IST) Weightlifting: India’s 24 year old Vikas Thakur lifted a PB of 159 kg in snatch in the 94kg event but that could not match up to Canada’s Boardy Santavy who made a Games record with 168kg on his lift. Vikas won a Silver in Glasgow, but finished 12 at the World Championships last year.

Apr 8, 2018 11:38 am (IST) Gymnastics - India's Pranati Nayak is out of medal contention after she gets .1000 penalty on her first vault. The 22-year-old finishes with a total of 11.983

Apr 8, 2018 11:38 am (IST) So far in the Skeet event, Saniya Sheikh has had 12 shots on target out of a total of 14. At this rate, there is likely to be a fourth shooting medal today which would make it a very successful Day 4 at Gold Coast for India.

Apr 8, 2018 11:31 am (IST) The Women's Skeet final with Saniya Sheikh has begun and this is a chance for India to add a fourth medal from the shooting ranges on the fourth day at CWG in Gold Coast.