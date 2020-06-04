LOG vs KIA Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Lotte Giants vs KIA Tigers - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

Korean Baseball League 2020 Dream11 Tips | Lotte Giants (LOG) will host KIA Tigers (KIA) on June 4, Thursday. The Korean Baseball League or KBO 2020 Lotte Giants vs KIA Kia Tigers match will be played at the Gwangju-Kia Champions Field. In their last fixture, both sides were up against each other and KIA thrashed the Giants with a 11-2 margin. The visitors will eye to continue their form when they square-off. As per the KBO 2020 league standings, KIA Tigers are sitting in the 4th slot after registering vivitory in 14 games. Whereas, Lotte Giants (LOG) have slipped to 7th spot.

The Korean Baseball League 2020 (KBO) Lotte Giants vs KIA Kia Tigers match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). This year 10 teams have participated in the KBO 2020. The 10 teams are Kiwoom Heroes, NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers and KT Wiz.

Korean Baseball League 2020 LOG vs KIA Dream11 Predictions, Lotte Giants vs KIA Tigers Dream11 Team

Captain: C Hyung-woo

Vice-captain: Chan-ho Sr

Outfielders: S. Ah-seop, C Hyung-woo, C. Jae-hyun

Infielders: K. Sun-bin, H. Yoon-ho, A. Chi-hong

Pitcher: A. Brooks

Catcher: K. Joon-tae

Korean Baseball League 2020 Lotte Giants probable Playing IX vs KIA Tigers Heroes: Han Dong Hui, An Chi-Hong, Dixon Machado, Lee Dae-Ho, Jung Bo-Geun, Min Byung-Hun, Hoon Jung, Seon Ah-Seop, Jeon Jun-Woo

Korean Baseball League 2020 KIA Tigers vs probable Playing IX vs Lotte Giants: Lee Chang-jin, Oh Seon-woo, Choi Hyung-woo, Kim Ho-ryeong, Lee Eun-Chong, Lee Jin-young, Lee Woo-sung, Moon Sun-Jae, Jang Yeong-Seok