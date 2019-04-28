Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

London Marathon: Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei Win Titles as Mo Farah Struggles

London Marathon: Eliud Kipchoge won his fourth crown while Brigid Kosgei won her first. Mo Farah was unable to put up a challenge.

Reuters

Updated:April 28, 2019, 6:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
London Marathon: Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge, Brigid Kosgei Win Titles as Mo Farah Struggles
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins the London marathon in the second fastest marathon time. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
London: Imperious Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge led from start to finish to clinch his fourth London Marathon crown on Sunday, with Britain's Mo Farah unable to challenge the leaders down in fifth.

Kipchoge -- who smashed the world record by over a minute when winning the Berlin Marathon last year with a time of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds -- strode clear of the field to win with the second fastest ever marathon time of 2:02:37.

Having ran the first kilometre at world record pace out in front, Kipchoge clocked an identical 10km time as he did when breaking the world record in Berlin, before coming through the halfway point at 01:01:37.

Ethiopian duo Mosinet Geremew and Mule Wasihun kept up with Kipchoge, but the Kenyan pulled clear in the last two miles, winning with a course-record time, ahead of Geremew and Wasihun.

Farah, multi-Olympic, world and European champion over 10,000 and 5,000 metres, finished fifth, with a time outside his personal best.

KOSGEI BEATS FAVOURITES TO WIN FIRST LONDON MARATHON TITLE

London Marathon-Reuters
(Photo Credit: Reuters)

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei improved on last year's second place to win her first London Marathon title on Sunday, finishing ahead of reigning champion Vivian Cheruiyot, with fellow Kenyan and three-times winner Mary Keitany down in fifth.

Chicago Marathon champion Kosgei opened up a commanding lead over pre-race favourites Keitany and Cheruiyot and impressively pulled away from the star-studded field to win in a personal best time of two hours, 18 minutes and 20 seconds -- -- over a second ahead of Cheruiyot in second and Ethiopia's Roza Dereje in third.

The race got off to a slow start with the field going for the women's only world record, without the aid of male pacemakers.

The pace at the 15-km mark was exactly four minutes down on that set by Keitany when she broke the women's only world record in the 2017 London Marathon.

Yet it started to pick up as Cheruiyot ran a 5:08 15th mile out in front.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram