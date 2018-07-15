English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Manny Pacquiao Beats Lucas Matthysse to Win Back WBA Welterweight Title
The 39-year-old Filipino boxing legend looked focused and busy from the opening bell and had the 15,000 fans at the Axiata Arena on their feet when he sent his Argentine opponent to the canvas three times with an array of clubbing blows.
Manny Pacquiao in action against Lucas Matthysse (REUTERS)
Kuala Lumpur: Manny Pacquiao put on a dominant display to stun defending champion Lucas Matthysse with a seventh-round knockout to claim the WBA welterweight title in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.
The southpaw dropped his opponent for the final time with a brutal uppercut and the win, his first inside the distance since 2009, improves the eight-division world champion's record to 60-7-2.
| Edited by: Puja Menon
