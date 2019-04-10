LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Asian Championships Gold Medallist Shot Putter Manpreet Kaur Gets 4-Year Doping Ban

Manpreet Kaur will lose the gold medal she won at the 2017 Asian Championships as her four-year ban is backdated to July 20, 2017.

AFP

Updated:April 10, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
Asian Championships Gold Medallist Shot Putter Manpreet Kaur Gets 4-Year Doping Ban
Manpreet Kaur has pleaded innocence and has appealed against the ban. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
Asian shot put champion Manpreet Kaur has been banned for four years by India’s anti-doping agency after failing a series of drug tests in 2017.

Kaur, 29, will lose the gold medal she won at the 2017 Asian Championships with her suspension backdated to July 20 that year.

“Manpreet has been suspended for four years,” National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) director general Navin Agarwal told AFP.

Kaur tested positive at four competitions in 2017, starting with the Asian Grand Prix at Jinhua, China on April 24. She won gold at each of them.

The Punjab-born athlete, who set the national record of 18.86m at the Jinhua meet, has pleaded her innocence and appealed for an inquiry.

“Some people are trying to sabotage my career,” Kaur was quoted as saying by The Times of India newspaper.

“I have filed an appeal against the ban. My lawyers are also looking into the matter.”
