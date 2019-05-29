English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
2-min read
Manu Bhaker Secures India's 7th Olympic Quota in Shooting, Misses Medal Narrowly
Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Munich ISSF World Cup but secured India its seventh Olympic quota in shooting.
File photo of Manu Bhaker (Image: SAI)
Loading...
Munich: Young Manu Bhaker secured India its seventh Olympic quota in shooting with a fourth-place finish in the women's 10m air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup here Wednesday, putting behind the disappointment of pistol malfunction in her earlier event.
While a score of 201.0 in the final got India a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Games, the 17-year-old Bhaker missed out on a medal by the narrowest of margins, trailing reigning Olympic and world champion Anna Korakaki of Greece by a mere 0.1 point at that stage.
Winner of multiple medals at top global events, Bhaker finished third in qualification with a total of 582 points (28 x inner 10s), shooting a solid 98 in her last two rounds.
On Monday, Bhaker suffered a heartbreak as she missed out on the podium after a weapon malfunction saw her slip to fifth spot after leading the field.
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, a junior World Cup winner, was also on course to make the final before a poor series of 92 in the final set saw her slip to 22nd with a total of 574 (17 x inner 10s).
Heena Sidhu, the third Indian in the fray, was placed 45th with a total of 570 (13 x inner 10s).
Korakaki and the bronze winning Korean Kim Minjung were not eligible from the start, having exhausted either their individual or country quotas in earlier competitions.
Bhaker shared the two available quotas with the silver winning Chinese athlete Qian Wei.
The gold winning score was 241.4, silver was decided at 239.6 while bronze was won at 220.8.
India have now picked up two Olympic quotas from the ongoing World Cup as well as three gold medals to lead the medal tally with one more day to go.
Sunidhi Chauhan gave a good account of herself in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, losing out on a maiden ISSF World Cup finals berth on account of lesser inner 10s.
Needing to be among the top eight to qualify for the final, Sunidhi shot a creditable 1175 to tie on points with the 6th, 7th and 8th placed shooters, but Italian former world champion Petra Zublasing edged her out for the last spot with 57-inner 10 counts to Sunidhi's 51.
It could not have been closer for the youngster from Bhopal, who is in her debut senior year.
Compatriots N Gaayathri and Kajal Saini shot scores of 1162 and 1140 to finish 52nd and 70th. Yulia Zykova of Russia won the gold in the event.
In men's 25m rapid fire pistol, Arpit Goel shot 577 to be the best-placed Indian at 21st in the qualifying. Adarsh Singh was 41st while Anish Bhanwala finished 47th with a score of 567.
While a score of 201.0 in the final got India a quota for the 2020 Tokyo Games, the 17-year-old Bhaker missed out on a medal by the narrowest of margins, trailing reigning Olympic and world champion Anna Korakaki of Greece by a mere 0.1 point at that stage.
Winner of multiple medals at top global events, Bhaker finished third in qualification with a total of 582 points (28 x inner 10s), shooting a solid 98 in her last two rounds.
On Monday, Bhaker suffered a heartbreak as she missed out on the podium after a weapon malfunction saw her slip to fifth spot after leading the field.
Yashaswini Singh Deswal, a junior World Cup winner, was also on course to make the final before a poor series of 92 in the final set saw her slip to 22nd with a total of 574 (17 x inner 10s).
Heena Sidhu, the third Indian in the fray, was placed 45th with a total of 570 (13 x inner 10s).
Korakaki and the bronze winning Korean Kim Minjung were not eligible from the start, having exhausted either their individual or country quotas in earlier competitions.
Bhaker shared the two available quotas with the silver winning Chinese athlete Qian Wei.
The gold winning score was 241.4, silver was decided at 239.6 while bronze was won at 220.8.
India have now picked up two Olympic quotas from the ongoing World Cup as well as three gold medals to lead the medal tally with one more day to go.
Sunidhi Chauhan gave a good account of herself in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event, losing out on a maiden ISSF World Cup finals berth on account of lesser inner 10s.
Needing to be among the top eight to qualify for the final, Sunidhi shot a creditable 1175 to tie on points with the 6th, 7th and 8th placed shooters, but Italian former world champion Petra Zublasing edged her out for the last spot with 57-inner 10 counts to Sunidhi's 51.
It could not have been closer for the youngster from Bhopal, who is in her debut senior year.
Compatriots N Gaayathri and Kajal Saini shot scores of 1162 and 1140 to finish 52nd and 70th. Yulia Zykova of Russia won the gold in the event.
In men's 25m rapid fire pistol, Arpit Goel shot 577 to be the best-placed Indian at 21st in the qualifying. Adarsh Singh was 41st while Anish Bhanwala finished 47th with a score of 567.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Expect Indian Gaming Industry To Cross $1 Billion Within Two Years, Says Google
- Pakistan Awarded 2020 Asia Cup; Might be Held at Neutral Venue
- Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results