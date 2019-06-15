Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Haryana Roadways Tried to Kill Me: Shooting Sensation Manu Bhaker Posts Photo of Accident

Manu Bhaker took to social media to post a picture of her damaged car and complained against rash driving of a Haryana Roadways driver.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 15, 2019, 10:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Haryana Roadways Tried to Kill Me: Shooting Sensation Manu Bhaker Posts Photo of Accident
File photo of Manu Bhaker (Photo Credit: SAI)
Loading...

17-year-old shooting sensation Manu Bhaker escaped unhurt from a road accident but took to Twitter to complain about the driver and posted all details of the bus and the person that caused the accident.

Bhaker posted a photograph of her damaged car and said that the bus driver was driving very callously and was trying to overtake at a "very high speed".

She further shared the number of the bus, the name and number of the driver and said that the driver said he was in a hurry.

"Haryana Roadways tried to kill me. Running Rush drive and overtaking on very high speed. Dadri Depo. Bus no 5483. Driver name Mohan. Driver no 222. Said he has to reach Chandigadh and can’t wait," Bhaker tweeted.

Bhaker's father, Ramkishan Bhaker, told Sportstar: "Thankfully we all are safe and no one is hurt. But this shows how dangerous Haryana Roadways have become. The bus tried to overtake us. It should be ensured that people don't overspeed and overtake."

So far this year, Bhaker has won three gold medals and all of them have come in 10m pistol mixed team event along with another teen sensation Saurabh Chaudhary.

Bhaker won 10m pistol mixed team gold medals in the World Cups in New Delhi, Munich and Beijing.

In the Munich World Cup, Bhaker also secured a 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota after finishing fourth in the women's 10m air pistol event.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram