Haryana Roadways Tried to Kill Me: Shooting Sensation Manu Bhaker Posts Photo of Accident

17-year-old shooting sensation Manu Bhaker escaped unhurt from a road accident but took to Twitter to complain about the driver and posted all details of the bus and the person that caused the accident.

Bhaker posted a photograph of her damaged car and said that the bus driver was driving very callously and was trying to overtake at a "very high speed".

She further shared the number of the bus, the name and number of the driver and said that the driver said he was in a hurry.

"Haryana Roadways tried to kill me. Running Rush drive and overtaking on very high speed. Dadri Depo. Bus no 5483. Driver name Mohan. Driver no 222. Said he has to reach Chandigadh and can’t wait," Bhaker tweeted.

Bhaker's father, Ramkishan Bhaker, told Sportstar: "Thankfully we all are safe and no one is hurt. But this shows how dangerous Haryana Roadways have become. The bus tried to overtake us. It should be ensured that people don't overspeed and overtake."

So far this year, Bhaker has won three gold medals and all of them have come in 10m pistol mixed team event along with another teen sensation Saurabh Chaudhary.

Bhaker won 10m pistol mixed team gold medals in the World Cups in New Delhi, Munich and Beijing.

In the Munich World Cup, Bhaker also secured a 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota after finishing fourth in the women's 10m air pistol event.