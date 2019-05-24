Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Mary Kom tells young Nikhat to prove herself instead of making irritating comments

Former world junior champion Nikhat had said that she was exited to face her 'idol' Mary Kom in the India Open 51kg semi-final, which the Manipuri boxer won.

PTI

Updated:May 24, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Mary Kom tells young Nikhat to prove herself instead of making irritating comments
File Photo of Mary Kom (Image: Reuters)
Guwahati: A livid Mary Kom Thursday asked her vanquished opponent Nikhat Zareen to prove herself in the ring instead of making irritating comments.

Mary was reacting to former world junior champion Nikhat's comments in the media that she was excited to take on her 'idol' and she would "put up a strong fight by using her brain" in the India Open 51kg semifinals which the celebrated Manipuri boxer won Thursday.

"Every bout is a new experience for me. Even I don't know who this girl is. I've been fighting since many years now. I clearly want to say I don't want all this. It has come out in the newspapers that she's challenging me," Mary Kom said after beating Nikhat to enter the 51kg final.

Mary Kom beat 22-year-old Nikhat, a gold medal winner at the Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria earlier this year, 4-1 in a split decision.

"First you prove inside the ring and then speak out (against me). She has won just one medal at the international level and such is her ego and attitude! They feel proud and satisfied. This is a very bad habit," the 36-year-old Mary Kom said.

"How many years I've competed for the country? And how many times I've proved? It's better to say in a mild way. They are so lucky fighting with me. They will get more experience," the London Olympics bronze medallist continued.

Mary Kom, however, said Nikhat's comments made her more determined.

"I was so surprised to read her comments in the newspaper. It's so irritating. How can they say all this. Yes, everyone has the right to say and anyone can challenge. But I'm also a human being. It causes a lot of disturbance. Never mind, it made me more determined to do well."

Told that Nikhat considered her as her idol, May Kom said: "Why they challenge me then? Idol means you have to show respect, talk with respect.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

