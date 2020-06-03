MAT vs JN Dream11 Team Prediction Nicaragua Basketball League 2020, Matagalpa vs Jinotega - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

The second semi-final of the Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 will see Matagalpa (MAT) face Jinotega (JN) on June 4, Thursday. The Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Matagalpa vs Jinotega will be played at Nicaragua and will commence from 7:30 am. As far as performances of the teams are concerned both Matagalpa and Jinotega have been on the winning side of their respective quarter final matches.

Matagalpa defeated Bonanza by 2-0, to enter the semi finals while Jinotega had a score of 2-1 against Real Esteli.

Both Matagalpa and Jinotega have managed to score a total of 36 points from 19 matches.

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Matagalpa vs Jinotega Semi-Finals: MAT vs JN Dream11 Team Predictions

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final MAT vs JN Dream11 Point Guard: K Andino, A Huerta

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final MAT vs JN Dream11 Shooting Guard : D Cacho, F Omier, G Smith

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final MAT vs JN Dream11 Small Forward : F Zeledon Marin

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final MAT vs JN Dream11 Power Forward: R Mendoza

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final MAT vs JN Dream11 Centre: R Taylor

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final Matagalpa Probable Lineup vs Jinotega: Kevin, Dayton, Bryan, Raul, Rudy

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final Jinotega Probable Lineup vs Matagalpa: Gregory, Emilio, Augustin, Franklin, Troy