OTHER-SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

MMA's Angela Lee Lashes Out at Online Bullying After TV Star's Death

MMA's Angela Lee Lashes Out at Online Bullying After TV Star's Death

In South Korea, cyberbullying made headlines last year when two female K-pop stars committed suicide after facing online attacks.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 11:35 AM IST
Share this:

MMA fighter Angela Lee urged social media users to "think twice before you speak" after the death of a young wrestler and TV star who was targeted by online abuse.

Lee, the ONE Championship atomweight title-holder, said she wished she'd been able to help Hana Kimura, who appeared in Japanese reality show "Terrace House" on Netflix.

Kimura, 22, died last month in an apparent suicide, prompting calls in Japan for tougher measures against cyberbullying.

Also Read: Tired of Cyber Bullying, Hana Kimura Dies Aged 22 after Posting Photos of Self Harm and Suicide Note

"Constantly being in the public eye will put a lot of pressure on anyone," wrote Lee, 23, on Instagram.

"Now add people's judgements, criticism, ignorant comments, hateful comments... That's enough to push anyone over the edge."

Lee, who is of Korean and Singaporean descent, warned that harsh words can "destroy" lives, and said everyone needs to be careful when posting online.

"I don't understand why people feel the need to spread negativity and ill wishes to another person, whom they have never even met," she wrote.

"Your words can uplift and heal someone but they can also knock down and destroy someone. Please, think twice before you speak. It could save someone's life."

Also Read: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Simone, Wrestlers Call out Cyberbullying After Death of 22-year-old Hana Kimura

Kimura's last post on Instagram was a picture of herself and a cat with the message: "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry."

In South Korea, cyberbullying made headlines last year when two female K-pop stars committed suicide after facing online attacks.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading