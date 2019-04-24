Take the pledge to vote

Mobile Premier League Raises 35.5 Million Dollars From Sequoia, Others

Mobile Premier League said in a statement that the funds will be used for product development and user growth in India.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 6:35 PM IST
Mobile Premier League Raises 35.5 Million Dollars From Sequoia, Others
Mobile Premier League is a mobile gaming platform.
Mumbai: Mobile gaming platform, MPL Wednesday announced a fund raising of USD 35.5 million led by Sequoia India, Times Internet and Goventures.

The funds will be used for product development and user growth in India, the seven-month old Mobile Premier League (MPL) said in a statement.

Other investors including RTP Global, Beenext, Base Growth and Venture Highway also participated in the funding round.

"Our goal is to build India's largest mobile eSports platform which is accessible to all...competitive gaming in India will be mobile first and MPL wants to be the platform of choice for the user," its co-founder and chief executive Sai Srinivas Kiran G said in a statement.

The company has 25 million installs, making it the fastest growing app in India, the statement said.

"MPL has captured the imagination of gamers on smartphones like no other platform out there. Skill-based competitive casual games are highly engaging social experiences, and we believe MPL will be a leader in this category globally," Times Internet VP Corporate Development Miten Sampat said.
