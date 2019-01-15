English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
MP Yodha Beat Delhi Sultans to Register First Win in PWL
Panchkula: Skipper Pooja Dhanda lived up to the expectations as she defeated Romanian Katherina Zhydachivska of Delhi Sultans 6-0 to register the first win for MP Yodha in a Pro Wrestling League (PWL) season 4 match at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium on Tuesday.
Yodha's were trailing 2-3 when Pooja came to the mat and her win pushed the tie to the decider, according to the last received reports.
In the decider, Rio Olympic Games participating wrestler Sandeep Tomar of MP Yodha beat Delhi Sultan's national championships bronze medalist Pankaj to win the decider 9-7.
The bout between former and current national champions Deepak and Praveen in the 86kg category was an engrossing one but Deepak won the bout by winning the last point even though the scores were levelled at 7-7.
In the 53-kg category, U-23 World Championship silver medalist Ritu Phogat of MP Yodha lost 3-5 to Delhi Sultan's Pinki.
The 2017-18 World Military Championships gold medalist Khetik Tsabalov put Delhi Sultans ahead winning the third bout easily against Vasil Mikhailov 17-2.
Delhi Sultans' Anastasia Shustova beat Andrea Olaya in less than a minute pinning the MP Yodha wrestler down twice to win 6-0 in the 76kg category.
MP Yodha's world championships gold medalist Azerbijan's Haji Aliyev brought his team back into the tie after beating Delhi Sultan's Andrey Kviatkovski 9-2.
Earlier, Delhi Sultans won the toss and blocked the 62kg female category preventing Rio Olympic bronze medalist Sakshi Malik from taking the mat against Elise Monolova.
MP Yodha in return blocked the 125kg category restricting Akash Antil and Satender Malik from taking the mat.
| Edited by: Hardik Worah
