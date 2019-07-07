Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Muhammed Anas Wins 200m Gold in Poland, Indians Get 12 Gold in Kazakhstan Athletics Meet

Muhammed Anas won the gold medal in the 200m race at Poland's Kutno Athletics Meet, whereas 12 others won gold medals at the Kazakhstan Athletics Meet

PTI

Updated:July 7, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Muhammed Anas Wins 200m Gold in Poland, Indians Get 12 Gold in Kazakhstan Athletics Meet
(Image: AP/PTI)
Loading...

National record holder Muhammed Anas won the gold in men's 200m race at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland on Sunday.

Anas clocked 21.18 seconds to win the race while Noah Nirmal Tom took the silver in 21.66 seconds.

M P Jabir won the gold in men's 400m hurdles in 50.21 seconds while Jithin Paul was third in 52.26 secs.

Indians swept the women's 400m race through P Saritaben (52.77 secs), Sonia Baishya (53.73 secs) and R Vithya (53.73 secs).

12 GOLD MEDALS FOR INDIA

Indian track and field athletes won a whopping 19 medals, including 12 gold, in the Qasanov Memorial Meet which concluded here on Sunday.

National record holder long jumper M Sreeshankar led the campaign with a gold-winning performance of 7.88m. His national record stands at 8.20m.

Mohd. Salahuddin won a gold in men's triple jump event with a personal best effort of 16.64m while compatriot Mohd. Zuber took the Silver in 16.21m.

Sahil Silwal added another gold to India's kitty by winning the men's javelin throw event with a personal best effort of 77.40m while Rohit Yadav bagged the silver by sending the spear to a distance of 75.36m.

Other gold winners are Harsh Kumar (400m), Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Gagandeep Singh (discus throw), Archana (100m), Lili Das (1500m), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (discus throw), Navjeet Kaur (shot put) and women's 4x100m relay.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram