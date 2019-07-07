Muhammed Anas Wins 200m Gold in Poland, Indians Get 12 Gold in Kazakhstan Athletics Meet

National record holder Muhammed Anas won the gold in men's 200m race at the Kutno Athletics Meet in Poland on Sunday.

Anas clocked 21.18 seconds to win the race while Noah Nirmal Tom took the silver in 21.66 seconds.

M P Jabir won the gold in men's 400m hurdles in 50.21 seconds while Jithin Paul was third in 52.26 secs.

Indians swept the women's 400m race through P Saritaben (52.77 secs), Sonia Baishya (53.73 secs) and R Vithya (53.73 secs).

12 GOLD MEDALS FOR INDIA

Indian track and field athletes won a whopping 19 medals, including 12 gold, in the Qasanov Memorial Meet which concluded here on Sunday.

National record holder long jumper M Sreeshankar led the campaign with a gold-winning performance of 7.88m. His national record stands at 8.20m.

Mohd. Salahuddin won a gold in men's triple jump event with a personal best effort of 16.64m while compatriot Mohd. Zuber took the Silver in 16.21m.

Sahil Silwal added another gold to India's kitty by winning the men's javelin throw event with a personal best effort of 77.40m while Rohit Yadav bagged the silver by sending the spear to a distance of 75.36m.

Other gold winners are Harsh Kumar (400m), Mohammed Afsal (800m), Ajay Kumar Saroj (1500m), Gagandeep Singh (discus throw), Archana (100m), Lili Das (1500m), Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (discus throw), Navjeet Kaur (shot put) and women's 4x100m relay.