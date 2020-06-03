NBA Announcer Grant Napear Fired Due to 'All Lives Matter' Tweet

Basketball announcer Grant Napear was fired by the radio station employing him as well as resigning as the play-by-play announcer for NBA side Sacremento Kings after his tweet wherein he said "All lives matter".

Napear had already been placed on administrative leave by the parent company of the radio station that employed him as they felt " “the timing of Grant’s tweet was particularly insensitive.”

In an apology posted by the Sacramento Bee, Napear stated he was “not as educated on BLM as I thought. I had no idea that when I said ‘All Lives Matter’ that it was counter to what BLM is trying to get across.”

The phrase 'all lives matter' is seen by many as being derisive towards the 'Black Lives Matter' movement, which originated in 2013 as a campaign to combat systematic violence and oppression towards the African-American community.

George Floyd's death has caused a nationwide protest in the US. Floyd, aged 46, died last week shortly after Derek Chauvin, a police officer, held him down with a knee on his neck though he repeatedly pleaded, "I can't breathe," and "please, I can't breathe".

Sports superstars have shown support to the protests on social media with a 'blackout' -- uploading a black image alongside a message of support.

Most of the protests which have swelled in cities across the country since Floyd's death have been peaceful, but some have degenerated in to violent riots.

White House incumbent Donald Trump, who has rejected the president's traditional role as a force for unity during moments of national crisis, on Monday threatened a military crackdown to end the demonstrations.